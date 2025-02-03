'Govt a failed model in Delhi & Punjab': Andhra CM Chandrababu Naidu slams AAP ahead of assembly polls

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu on Monday lashed out at the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)-led Delhi government for its "failed" governance in the national capital over the last ten years.

Author
Team Asianet Newsable
ANI |Published: Feb 3, 2025, 11:44 AM IST

Addressing a press conference in Delhi, Naidu said, "People are worried about staying in Delhi because of weather pollution and political pollution. Both are dangerous for health. In the last 10 years, the governance has failed in Delhi. It is a failed model. Without creating wealth, what right do politicians have to distribute wealth?"

The Andhra CM also termed Punjab a "failed model", where AAP runs the government.

He further attacked AAP, saying, "In Delhi, you will go to a gali, and there is no difference between drainage water and drinking water." He also pointed out the amount of garbage on the roads in the national capital.

"Can you imagine that AAP has two states- Delhi and Punjab? Is it (AAP government) not a total failure model? There is no difference between drainage water and drinking water in Delhi. They (AAP) are talking about corruption. Compared to every other scam, the liquor scam is the worst. This model is not good for the nation. We have to debate from now onwards that if any politician creates wealth, then only they can talk about the distribution of wealth. That is the debate that needs to be discussed in Delhi elections," Naidu stated.

Naidu alleged that the liquor scam was the 'biggest scam,' for which AAP's senior leaders, including former Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, were arrested.

Naidu said, "Compared to any scam, liquor is the biggest scam. This model is a failure. Not good for the nation."

He also took a dig at AAP over pollution in the Yamuna, saying that the river is the most polluted and alleged that the ruling government had failed to control pollution in the last ten years.

"Yamuna is the most polluted river. In 10 years, you could not control pollution. Only a double-engine government can do all this," the TDP chief asserted.

N. Chandrababu Naidu's Telugu Desam Party (TDP) is an ally of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) under the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) banner.

70-assembly seats in Delhi will go to the polls on February 5. The counting of votes will be on February 8.

