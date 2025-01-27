'Ganga me dubki lene se...': Mallikarjun Kharge slams Amit Shah, BJP leaders for Maha Kumbh holy dip (WATCH)

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge criticized BJP leaders Modi and Shah for their participation in the Maha Kumbh, questioning if a dip in the Ganga could solve poverty and hunger. He emphasized India's real issues and called for unity while apologizing if his remarks offended religious sentiments.

In a scathing attack on BJP leaders, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah over their participation in the Maha Kumbh ritual. Speaking at the ‘Jai Bapu, Jai Bhim, Jai Samvidhan Rally’ in Mhow, Madhya Pradesh, Kharge questioned the practice of taking a dip in the Ganga as a way to eliminate poverty.

“Ganga mein dubki lene se garibi dur hoti hai kya?” Kharge asked the crowd, raising eyebrows with his sharp criticism. He pointed out that the country’s real issues, like poverty, hunger, unemployment, and lack of education, are being ignored while leaders indulge in religious rituals for media coverage. He asked, “Does taking a dip in the Ganga provide food to your stomach? Does it bring jobs or eliminate hunger?”



Rahul Gandhi's 'fighting the Indian State' remark sparks BJP backlash, dubs it straight out of Soros' Playbook

Kharge quickly realized that his remarks could hurt religious sentiments and apologized, emphasizing that his intention was never to undermine anyone's faith. “If anyone was hurt by my words, I apologize,” he said, seeking to clarify that his focus was on the country's pressing issues, not religion.

Kharge also took a jibe at the political spectacle surrounding the Kumbh, mocking how some leaders were seemingly taking dips just to get a good photo for the media. He added, “They keep taking a dip until they get a perfect shot for TV.”

The Congress leader was also critical of the BJP’s treatment of the poor. He highlighted the struggles of children unable to attend school, labourers being denied wages, and the overall exploitation of the marginalized. “While children are starving and unable to go to school, these leaders are spending crores of rupees on a dip,” Kharge remarked.



Maha Kumbh 2025: Amit Shah takes holy dip at Triveni Sangam in Prayagraj, Baba Ramdev, CM Yogi present (WATCH)

Kharge did not hold back in his criticism of Modi and Shah, claiming that their actions had been so harmful that even if they lived a hundred lives, they would never earn a place in heaven. “Modi and Shah have committed so many sins that they won’t get to heaven, even in seven lifetimes,” he said. He further added that the BJP leadership was not truly serving the nation, pointing out that figures like Jawaharlal Nehru and Vallabhbhai Patel had supported the cause of equality, a vision that was fundamental to Dr B.R. Ambedkar's fight for social justice.

Kharge's comments came in the wake of the Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj, where Amit Shah and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also took a holy dip. The political leaders' actions have been a topic of intense debate, especially as the nation continues to grapple with socio-economic issues.

Latest Videos