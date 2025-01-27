Maha Kumbh 2025: Amit Shah takes holy dip at Triveni Sangam in Prayagraj, Baba Ramdev, CM Yogi present (WATCH)

Union Home Minister Amit Shah visited Prayagraj for the Maha Kumbh Mela, taking a holy dip at the Triveni Sangam. He was joined by UP CM Yogi Adityanath, Baba Ramdev, and seers. Over 110 million pilgrims have participated so far in this grand religious event.

Author
Vinaykumar Patil
First Published Jan 27, 2025, 1:30 PM IST | Last Updated Jan 27, 2025, 1:30 PM IST

Union Home Minister Amit Shah visited Prayagraj for a one-day trip to participate in the ongoing Maha Kumbh Mela. As part of the sacred rituals, Shah took a holy dip at the Triveni Sangam, the confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna, and Saraswati rivers. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath was present to welcome the minister upon his arrival in the city.

Shah was accompanied by renowned yoga guru Baba Ramdev and several seers as they performed the ritual bath at the Triveni Sangam, one of the holiest places for Hindus. The event was a significant moment during the Maha Kumbh Mela, which has drawn millions of devotees from across the country.

Before his holy dip, Amit Shah shared a heartfelt message on the social media platform X (formerly Twitter) in Hindi. He wrote, "Mahakumbh is a unique symbol of the continuous flow of Sanatan culture. The Kumbh Mela represents the life philosophy of Sanatan Dharma, which is rooted in harmony. I am eagerly looking forward to taking a dip at Sangam and receiving blessings from saints during this great festival of unity and integrity in the holy city of Prayagraj."

The Maha Kumbh Mela, which began on January 13 with the auspicious Paush Purnima, is expected to continue until February 26. The event, held once every 12 years, is attracting a massive number of pilgrims. According to reports, over 110 million devotees have already participated in the holy rituals and taken a dip in the sacred waters of the Triveni Sangam during the first 14 days of the event.

This grand religious gathering, celebrated for its spiritual significance, continues to draw attention from people across the world. The ongoing Maha Kumbh Mela showcases the unity, devotion, and deep-rooted cultural traditions of India.

