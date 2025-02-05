'Filled with spirit of devotion': PM Modi sends message after taking holy dip in Triveni Sangam; SEE post

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday offered puja at Triveni Sangam - the confluence of three rivers, Ganga, Yamuna, and Saraswati--at the ongoing Mahakumbh 2025 in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj on Wednesday morning.

PM Modi also took a holy dip at Sangam, sporting a bright saffron-coloured jacket and blue trackpant.

After taking holy dip in Triveni Sangam, PM Modi took to X (formerly Twitter) and wrote, "Blessed to be at the Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj. The Snan at the Sangam is a moment of divine connection, and like the crores of others who have taken part in it, I was also filled with a spirit of devotion."

"May Maa Ganga bless all with peace, wisdom, good health and harmony," he added.

After reaching Prayagraj, the Prime Minister took a boat tour in the Yamuna River with Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

Mahakumbh 2025, which commenced on Paush Purnima (January 13, 2025), is the world's largest spiritual and cultural gathering, attracting devotees from across the globe. The Mahakumbh will continue until Mahashivratri on February 26.

In line with his commitment to promote and preserve India's spiritual and cultural heritage, the prime minister has consistently taken proactive steps to enhance infrastructure and facilities at pilgrimage sites.

Meanwhile, by 8 am on Wednesday, over 3.748 million devotees had taken a holy dip in the confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna, and the mystical Saraswati, increasing the deep spiritual fervour surrounding the grand religious congregation.This includes more than 10 lakh Kalpvasis and 2.748 million pilgrims who arrived in the early hours to seek divine blessings.

According to Uttar Pradesh government data, the total number of bathers since the commencement of Mahakumbh has exceeded 382 million as of February 4, underlining the event's unparalleled spiritual and cultural significance.

