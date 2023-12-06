Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    'Everyone wants money'...: Young doctor found dead at flat in Thiruvananthapuram; suicide note recovered

    A young doctor was found dead in a flat in Thiruvananthapuram on Tuesday. The police recovered a suicide note from the flat.

    Rashmi Kuttan
    First Published Dec 6, 2023, 8:39 AM IST

    Thiruvananthapuram: A young doctor was found dead in a flat in Thiruvananthapuram on Tuesday. The deceased was identified as Shahana, a native of Venjaramood who was a PG student in the Thiruvananthapuram Medical College Surgery Department. The police recovered a suicide note from the flat. The police said that the cause of death was due to an overdose of anesthesia injected into her body.

    Shahana's suicide note stated, "Everyone wants money, and money is the greatest of all. My father died. There is no one to help financially anymore. "  Shahana's friends visited her room when she didn't show up for duty. She was found unconscious in her room. She was immediately taken to the hospital; however, her life could not be saved. The police have taken her phone into custody.

    Shahana's family revealed that her suicide was triggered by a marriage breakdown. The family said that the house was ready for the wedding, including painting. It was at this time that the groom's relatives came, demanding a huge amount of dowry. But this could not be given. This led to the cancellation of the marriage. Her brother said that she was depressed after the incident.

    Meanwhile, a man stabbed his wife to death in Chengannur. The deceased was identified as Radha at Ajay Bhawan at Paralassery. The police took her husband, Sivankutty into custody. The incident happened around 4:30 pm yesterday. The police have registered a case and started an investigation.

