'Ek Hai Toh Safe Hai': PM Modi's big unity message after Yogi's 'batenge toh katenge' goes viral (WATCH)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday accused the Congress party of doing caste politics, and cautioned the nation against it. Addressing a gathering in Maharashtra's Dhule ahead of the November 20 Assembly elections, PM Modi said that the party's agenda is to create a rift between all the tribal communities of the country.

He asked the people to stay united stating that they are safe as long as they remain united. His remark was similar to the one by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath who had said, “Ek Rahenge Toh Nek Rahenge“.

"Congress' agenda is to create a rift between all the tribal communities of the country. When Congress tried this conspiracy with religious groups, it led to the partition of the country. Now Congress is inciting SC, ST, and OBC categories against each other. There can be no bigger conspiracy for India. You will stay strong as long as you stay united. Ek hai toh safe hai," said PM Modi.

“A dangerous game of pitting one caste against another is being played by the Congress as that party can never see Dalits, backward classes and tribals progressing,” Modi said.

The Prime Minister said that the Congress has been traditionally opposed to reservation for SCs, STs and OBCs. “From Jawaharlal Nehru to Indira Gandhi and Rajiv Gandhi to the fourth generation leader (Rahul), all of them have been opposed to reservations for these communities,” he said.

PM Modi had also said that the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi in Maharashtra is a vehicle that has neither wheels nor brakes, and there is a fight there to sit on the driver's seat.

"MVA's 'gaadi' has neither wheels nor brakes and there's a fight as to who will sit on the driver's seat. Their only aim in politics is to loot people. When people like MVA form government, they cause hindrances in every government policy and development," PM Modi said.

'Batenge toh katenge': Yogi Adityanath's viral statement

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath had recently called for unity, referring to the ongoing unrest in Bangladesh.

“Nothing can be above the nation. And the nation will be empowered only when we are united. 'Batenge to Katenge'. You are seeing what is happening in Bangladesh. Those mistakes should not be repeated here... 'Batenge to Katenge, Ek Rahenge to Nek Rahenge,” the chief minister had said at a public meeting in Agra.

The statement came a day after Adityanath questioned the opposition over its ‘silence’ over attacks on Hindus in Bangladesh.

