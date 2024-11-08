'Ek Hai Toh Safe Hai': PM Modi's big unity message after Yogi's 'batenge toh katenge' goes viral (WATCH)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday accused Congress of doing caste politics and cautioned the nation against it, while also accusing the grand old party of “playing a dangerous game of pitting one caste against another" for political gains.

'Ek Hai Toh Safe Hai': PM Modi's big unity message after Yogi's 'batenge toh katenge' goes viral (WATCH) shk
Author
Shweta Kumari
First Published Nov 8, 2024, 3:06 PM IST | Last Updated Nov 8, 2024, 3:11 PM IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday accused the Congress party of doing caste politics, and cautioned the nation against it. Addressing a gathering in Maharashtra's Dhule ahead of the November 20 Assembly elections, PM Modi said that the party's agenda is to create a rift between all the tribal communities of the country.

He asked the people to stay united stating that they are safe as long as they remain united. His remark was similar to the one by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath who had said, “Ek Rahenge Toh Nek Rahenge“.

"Congress' agenda is to create a rift between all the tribal communities of the country. When Congress tried this conspiracy with religious groups, it led to the partition of the country. Now Congress is inciting SC, ST, and OBC categories against each other. There can be no bigger conspiracy for India. You will stay strong as long as you stay united. Ek hai toh safe hai," said PM Modi.

“A dangerous game of pitting one caste against another is being played by the Congress as that party can never see Dalits, backward classes and tribals progressing,” Modi said.

Also read: 'Maha Aghadi? More like 'Maha Anaadi',' says CM Yogi Adityanath in fiery speech

The Prime Minister said that the Congress has been traditionally opposed to reservation for SCs, STs and OBCs. “From Jawaharlal Nehru to Indira Gandhi and Rajiv Gandhi to the fourth generation leader (Rahul), all of them have been opposed to reservations for these communities,” he said.

PM Modi had also said that the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi in Maharashtra is a vehicle that has neither wheels nor brakes, and there is a fight there to sit on the driver's seat.

"MVA's 'gaadi' has neither wheels nor brakes and there's a fight as to who will sit on the driver's seat. Their only aim in politics is to loot people. When people like MVA form government, they cause hindrances in every government policy and development," PM Modi said.

'Batenge toh katenge': Yogi Adityanath's viral statement

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath had recently called for unity, referring to the ongoing unrest in Bangladesh.

“Nothing can be above the nation. And the nation will be empowered only when we are united. 'Batenge to Katenge'. You are seeing what is happening in Bangladesh. Those mistakes should not be repeated here... 'Batenge to Katenge, Ek Rahenge to Nek Rahenge,” the chief minister had said at a public meeting in Agra.

The statement came a day after Adityanath questioned the opposition over its ‘silence’ over attacks on Hindus in Bangladesh.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.For more reliable and latest newsTelegram subscribe to Asianet Newsable Telegram channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Karnataka SHOCKER! 5-year-old boy dies in Chitradurga after father beats him for crying out of hunger vkp

Karnataka SHOCKER! 5-year-old boy dies in Chitradurga after father beats him for crying out of hunger

Did Ambedkar give India only cover BJP blasts Congress over 'blank' Constitution copies (WATCH) snt

'Did Ambedkar give India only cover?': BJP blasts Congress over 'blank' Constitution copies (WATCH)

MP man finds crawling worm inside pizza; SHOCKING video sparks food safety concerns (WATCH) shk

MP man finds crawling worm inside pizza; SHOCKING video sparks food safety concerns (WATCH)

PM Modi in Maharashtra: 'No power can restore Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir' AJR

PM Modi in Maharashtra: 'No power can restore Article 370 in J&K'

Kerala rain update: IMD predicts continued rainfall across state; Orange alert in 3 districts november 8 2024 anr

Kerala rain update: IMD predicts continued rainfall across state; Orange alert in 3 districts today

Recent Stories

Apple iPhones sweep top 3 spots in Q3 2024 global sales, Samsung Galaxy phones claim most top 10 spots dmn

Apple iPhones sweep top 3 spots in Q3 2024 global sales, Samsung Galaxy phones claim most top 10 spots

cricket Australia A dominates India A on Day 2 of second unofficial Test scr

Australia A dominates India A on Day 2 of second unofficial Test

Love gardening Know benefits of growing plants and how it can connect you to nature anr

Love gardening? Know benefits of growing plants and how it can connect you to nature

Karnataka SHOCKER! 5-year-old boy dies in Chitradurga after father beats him for crying out of hunger vkp

Karnataka SHOCKER! 5-year-old boy dies in Chitradurga after father beats him for crying out of hunger

Low Glycemic fruits for diabetes management vkp

Low Glycemic fruits for diabetes management

Recent Videos

Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon
Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH) AJR

Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH)

Video Icon