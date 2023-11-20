Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Nava Kerala Sadas: CM Pinarayi Vijayan initiates more counters for complaints, public grievances

    The Kerala Chief Minister, Pinarayi Vijayan, has announced a new initiative for receiving complaints directly at the Nava Kerala Sadas. 20 counters will be functioning in each center to facilitate the submission of petitions and complaints at the Nava Kerala Sadas venue.

    Nava Kerala Sadas: CM Pinarayi Vijayan initiates more counters for complaints, public grievances rkn
    Author
    Rashmi Kuttan
    First Published Nov 20, 2023, 12:24 PM IST

    Kannur: The Kerala Chief Minister, Pinarayi Vijayan, has announced a new initiative for receiving complaints directly at the Nava Kerala Sadas. After two days of experience, twenty counters will be functioning in each center to facilitate the submission of petitions and complaints at the Nava Kerala Sadas venue. Around 14,232 petitions were received from 5 constituencies of Kasaragod district. 1908 from Manjeshwaram, 3733 from Uduma, 2840 from Kanhangad and 23000 from Thrikaripur.

    Read: Nava Kerala Sadas: Know the features of luxury bus provided to CM Pinarayi Vijayan, ministers

    The applications will be accepted three hours before the start of the Nava Kerala Sadas. The instructions for the petitions are displayed at the counters. Separate counters have been set up for senior citizens, women, and differently-abled people. A mechanism is being prepared for speedy disposal of petitions and complaints received. 

    The status of petitions and complaints can be known from the website www.navakeralasadas.kerala.gov.in. The applicants must enter the receipt number or the mobile number of the complaint. The district-level officials will take a decision within two weeks in case of complaints and a maximum of four weeks if further processing is required. The district officers will submit a report through the head of the department on the issues to be decided at the state level. Such complaints will be resolved within 45 days. The Chief Minister said that an interim reply will be given to the applicant as soon as possible.

    Meanwhile, the Nava Kerala Sadass, set to be held across all 140 constituencies in the state, is designed to convey the government's developmental accomplishments and upcoming initiatives directly to the public. This initiative aims to facilitate meaningful interaction between the government and the people, fostering a channel for communication and engagement regarding the state's progress and future plans. After completing the programs in various districts, the Nava Kerala Sadas will be concluded on December 23 at 6 p.m. in Thiruvananthapuram. The United Democratic Front (UDF) is boycotting the program, alleging that it is profligate amid the financial crisis.

    Last Updated Nov 20, 2023, 12:24 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Madhya Pradesh Election 2023: Re-polling ordered at booth in Ater on November 21; here's why AJR

    Madhya Pradesh Election 2023: Re-polling ordered at booth in Ater on November 21; here's why

    Kerala Lottery Results Win Win W-744 November 20 2023: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE anr

    Kerala Lottery Results Win Win W-744 November 20 2023: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE

    Uttarkashi tunnel collapse: PM Modi dials CM Dhami as rescue ops to save trapped workers cross 1-week mark AJR

    Uttarkashi tunnel collapse: PM Modi dials CM Dhami as rescue ops to save trapped workers cross 1-week mark

    Kerala: Health department issues special guidelines for Sabarimala pilgrims rkn

    Kerala: Health department issues special guidelines for Sabarimala pilgrims

    Kerala: Flat construction delayed under LIFE Mission; only 4 out of 39 completed so far anr

    Kerala: Flat construction delayed under LIFE Mission; only 4 out of 39 completed so far

    Recent Stories

    Karnataka: BJP leader NR Ramesh urges halt to BBMP marshal's services in Bengaluru vkp

    Karnataka: BJP leader NR Ramesh urges halt to BBMP marshal’s services in Bengaluru

    Weather alert: IMD predicts rainfall for three days in Karnataka from November 23 vkp

    Weather alert: IMD predicts rainfall for three days in Karnataka from November 23

    Bigg Boss 17 update: Munawar Faruqui tells Mannara Chopra 'Ungli Neechay...'; here's what she said next RBA

    Bigg Boss 17 update: Munawar Faruqui tells Mannara Chopra 'Ungli Neechay...'; here's what she said next

    Madhya Pradesh Election 2023: Re-polling ordered at booth in Ater on November 21; here's why AJR

    Madhya Pradesh Election 2023: Re-polling ordered at booth in Ater on November 21; here's why

    Watch: Suki Waterhouse announces first pregnancy with Robert Pattinson

    Watch: Suki Waterhouse announces first pregnancy with Robert Pattinson

    Recent Videos

    Diwali night road rage in Greater Noida caught on camera (WATCH)

    Diwali night road rage in Greater Noida caught on camera (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Khalasi sensation Aditya Gadhvi shares inspiring moments with PM Modi (WATCH) AJR

    'Khalasi' sensation Aditya Gadhvi shares inspiring moments with PM Modi (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Israel Palestine War: IDF soldiers take out Hamas hideouts during Gaza ground rescue mission (WATCH)

    Israel-Palestine War: IDF soldiers take out Hamas hideouts during Gaza ground rescue mission (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Global Tech Summit 2023 on December 4-6; Register now

    Global Tech Summit 2023 on December 4–6; Register now

    Video Icon
    IAF bids farewell to the MiG-21 fighter jet (WATCH)

    IAF bids farewell to the MiG-21 fighter squadron OORIALS (WATCH)

    Video Icon