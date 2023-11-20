Nava Kerala Sadas: CM Pinarayi Vijayan initiates more counters for complaints, public grievances

The Kerala Chief Minister, Pinarayi Vijayan, has announced a new initiative for receiving complaints directly at the Nava Kerala Sadas. 20 counters will be functioning in each center to facilitate the submission of petitions and complaints at the Nava Kerala Sadas venue.

Kannur: The Kerala Chief Minister, Pinarayi Vijayan, has announced a new initiative for receiving complaints directly at the Nava Kerala Sadas. After two days of experience, twenty counters will be functioning in each center to facilitate the submission of petitions and complaints at the Nava Kerala Sadas venue. Around 14,232 petitions were received from 5 constituencies of Kasaragod district. 1908 from Manjeshwaram, 3733 from Uduma, 2840 from Kanhangad and 23000 from Thrikaripur.

The applications will be accepted three hours before the start of the Nava Kerala Sadas. The instructions for the petitions are displayed at the counters. Separate counters have been set up for senior citizens, women, and differently-abled people. A mechanism is being prepared for speedy disposal of petitions and complaints received.

The status of petitions and complaints can be known from the website www.navakeralasadas.kerala.gov.in. The applicants must enter the receipt number or the mobile number of the complaint. The district-level officials will take a decision within two weeks in case of complaints and a maximum of four weeks if further processing is required. The district officers will submit a report through the head of the department on the issues to be decided at the state level. Such complaints will be resolved within 45 days. The Chief Minister said that an interim reply will be given to the applicant as soon as possible.

Meanwhile, the Nava Kerala Sadass, set to be held across all 140 constituencies in the state, is designed to convey the government's developmental accomplishments and upcoming initiatives directly to the public. This initiative aims to facilitate meaningful interaction between the government and the people, fostering a channel for communication and engagement regarding the state's progress and future plans. After completing the programs in various districts, the Nava Kerala Sadas will be concluded on December 23 at 6 p.m. in Thiruvananthapuram. The United Democratic Front (UDF) is boycotting the program, alleging that it is profligate amid the financial crisis.