'Don't let her see my face': UP man dies by suicide after 'harassment by wife, in-laws over Rs 10 lakh demand'

In a shocking incident, a 24-year-old man died by suicide, reportedly after repeated harassment from his wife and in-laws over a Rs 10 lakh divorce demand in Uttar Pradesh's Bijnor.

In a shocking incident, a 24-year-old man died by suicide, reportedly after repeated harassment from his wife and in-laws over a Rs 10 lakh divorce demand in Uttar Pradesh's Bijnor. The deceased Rohit Saini, who ran a chaat stall, had been married to Preeti for two years, and the couple had a young son together. However, their marital life was marred by constant clashes and escalating tensions.

The incident unfolded on Monday, and by Tuesday, an FIR had been registered against Rohit’s wife, Preeti, her parents, two brothers, and a sister-in-law, confirmed Station House Officer Yogesh Mavi, according to TOI report.

According to the FIR, Preeti allegedly demanded Rs 10 lakh from Rohit in exchange for a divorce. When he refused, her family allegedly threatened to implicate him in false legal cases, pushing him further into despair.

Troubled by the ongoing pressure and unable to see a way out, Rohit ended his life, leaving behind a chilling suicide note that explicitly blamed his wife and her family.

It was on Tuesday morning, when Rohit’s mother, Laxmi Devi, walked into his room and found him hanging from the ceiling fan. Police recovered a suicide note from his room, in which Rohit wrote, "Mom, please forgive me... I am ending my life because of Preeti, her mother, and her sister. Mom, don't let Preeti see my face after I'm gone."

His mother revealed that Rohit had been deeply distressed since his marriage, allegedly due to Preeti’s behavior.

Also read: 'Deport Elon, reject fascism': Protests intensity across US against Trump, Musk's DOGE, USAID shutdown (WATCH)

Latest Videos