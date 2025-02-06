'Deport Elon, reject fascism': Protests intensity across US against Trump, Musk's DOGE, USAID shutdown (WATCH)

Cities across the United States witnessed nationwide protests on Wednesday as demonstrators took to the streets, condemning President Donald Trump’s sweeping policy changes and controversial government moves.

Cities across the United States witnessed nationwide protests on Wednesday as demonstrators took to the streets, condemning President Donald Trump’s sweeping policy changes and controversial government moves. From immigration restrictions to LGBTQ+ rights rollbacks and a proposed plan to relocate Palestinians from Gaza, the protesters resisted the moves.

Major protests erupted in Philadelphia and state capitals across California, Minnesota, Michigan, Texas, Wisconsin, Indiana, and beyond. Armed with signs and chants, the crowds called out not only Trump but also Elon Musk, the head of the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), and Project 2025 - a conservative policy initiative that has sparked national controversy.

The nation’s capital, Washington, D.C., saw hundreds rallying in support of USAID as the Trump administration moves to dismantle the agency. The abrupt decision affected the organization’s global workforce, forcing employees to prepare for shutdowns and relocations after six decades of humanitarian service.

Also read: 'White House Tech Support': Elon Musk updates his profile bio on Twitter, adds his new designation

"I'm appalled by democracy's changes in the last, well, specifically two weeks—but it started a long time ago," said Margaret Wilmeth, a protester in Ohio, as quoted by the Associated Press. "So I'm just trying to put a presence into resistance."

The demonstrations were largely coordinated online under the rallying cries of #buildtheresistance and #50501—a movement symbolizing 50 protests in 50 states on one day. Social media posts urged Americans to stand up against what they called authoritarian overreach, with messages such as "Reject Fascism" and "Defend Our Democracy."

Musk’s expanding influence sparks alarm

In Lansing, Michigan, determined demonstrators braved the cold, voicing concerns over Musk’s access to sensitive government financial data. Protester Catie Miglietti, from Ann Arbor, carried a sign portraying Musk as a puppeteer manipulating Trump.

"If we don't stop it and get Congress to do something, it's an attack on democracy," she warned, as quoted by AP.

Similar sentiments echoed across the country, with protesters in Jefferson City, Missouri, outright rejecting DOGE’s legitimacy. Signs emblazoned with "DOGE is not legit" reflected growing fears that Musk’s influence over financial infrastructure could pose serious security risks.

Some lawmakers have also expressed unease, questioning whether DOGE’s involvement in government financial systems could compromise Social Security and Medicare payments. While a Treasury Department official downplayed concerns—insisting that a tech executive working with DOGE would have only "read-only access"—many remain unconvinced.

The protests unfolded against the backdrop of Trump’s flurry of executive orders since returning to office, targeting trade, immigration, and climate policies.

In Texas, demonstrators flooded the streets of downtown Austin. Atlanta protesters gathered at Centennial Olympic Park before marching toward the state Capitol. Sacramento’s state legislature became another focal point for resistance.

Denver saw tensions rise near an Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) operation where some individuals were detained, fueling further outrage. Meanwhile, Phoenix rang with the chants of "Deport Elon!" and "No hate, no fear, immigrants are welcome here!"

Alabama’s LGBTQ+ community rises against discriminatory policies

In Alabama, hundreds of demonstrators took a stand against policies restricting LGBTQ+ rights, adding another layer to the nationwide resistance.

The protest followed Alabama Governor Kay Ivey’s announcement that she would sign a bill legally recognizing only two sexes—male and female—aligning with Trump’s executive order mandating federal agencies to do the same.

"The president thinks he has a lot of power," declared Rev. Julie Conrady, a Unitarian Universalist minister, as she addressed the crowd. "He does not have the power to determine your gender. He does not have the power to define your identity."

Also read: USAID-funded groups back pro-Khalistan narrative, claims social media post

Latest Videos