    'Desh ki seva karte hai, humare liye shaheed hote hai': Kashmiri boy's praise for Army wins hearts (WATCH)

    In a heartwarming video that is now going viral, a young Kashmiri boy has publicly praised the Indian Army, acknowledging their role in safeguarding the region and its people from external threats.

    First Published Sep 23, 2024, 4:20 PM IST | Last Updated Sep 23, 2024, 4:20 PM IST

    In the midst of political tensions and decades-long conflict, an innocent voice from Kashmir has emerged, sending a strong message of unity and gratitude. In a heartwarming video that is now going viral, a young Kashmiri boy has publicly praised the Indian Army, acknowledging their role in safeguarding the region and its people from external threats. His candid words are resonating across the country, touching hearts in a time when narratives of division often dominate.

    When asked by a woman reporter, "Why do you like Army? Umar sincerely responded, "Vo humare Desh ki seva karte hai, humare liye jung mein shaheed hote hai (They lay down their lives fighting the enemies to protect us). Umar's innocence struck a chord with many. For a region that has often been a hotbed of conflicting opinions, this small yet significant statement serves as a reminder of the sacrifices made by the armed forces, who tirelessly stand guard to ensure the safety and security of all citizens, irrespective of their background or beliefs.

    Further, asked if he knows what a temple is? Umar responded by saying, "Jisme Hindu pooja karte hai," (a place where Hindus worship). Umar added that he has no problem with Hindu temples.

    Watch video here

    Also read: J&K Elections 2024: Do you know 20% of candidates in 2nd phase face criminal charges?

    Umar's clear and powerful remarks challenge the negative stereotypes often associated with the region. His simple acknowledgment that the Indian Army is there to protect, not oppress, and that places of worship, regardless of religion, should be embraced, has become a clarion call for unity.

    As Umar's words continue to spread across social media, netizens have appreciated his views on the issue, hoping for a 'united India'.

    A user commented, "This young Kashmiri's words show the true spirit of unity and respect. The Indian Army's sacrifices protect us all, and harmony among communities is the way forward. There’s always hope for a brighter, united India!"

    "May the sweet and honest kid be blessed to remain untouched by negativity and brainwashing," another user wrote.

     

     

     

    In a time when Kashmir's narratives are often colored by political agendas and external influences, this young boy’s message serves as a beacon of hope — a reminder that, at the grassroots level, the spirit of unity and mutual respect still thrives.

