Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut hinted that Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis could be moved to the Central government in a Cabinet reshuffle, stating 'Delhi needs Devendra Fadnavis' and that the 'nation is calling upon him'.

Raut Hints at Fadnavis's Move to Centre Amid Reshuffle Buzz

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut on Tuesday hinted that Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis could be called to Delhi to be part of the Central government, saying that "Delhi needs Devendra Fadnavis", and that Prime Minister Narendra Modi may be holding discussions with him as part of a possible Cabinet reshuffle.

Speaking at a press conference, Raut said political leaders often send out "trial balloons" and suggested that Fadnavis could be called for a position in the Union government despite his possible reluctance to leave Maharashtra. "Flying kites is natural in politics. Delhi needs Devendra Fadnavis. Even if Fadnavis has no desire to go to Delhi, the nation is calling upon him. The Prime Minister needs to form an excellent cabinet, which is why he is speaking with Devendra Fadnavis. If one has to change homes, one must pack up one's belongings. Fadnavis might strongly desire to stay here, but the people around him are acting as if they have already consigned the gods to the waters," Raut said.

Raut further alleged that meetings between Maharashtra leaders and the BJP's central leadership often indicate possible political changes, referring to Fadnavis's meetings with the Prime Minister and other leaders' interactions with Union Home Minister Amit Shah. "Just as Devendra Fadnavis meets the Prime Minister, others meet Amit Shah. Saying 'he will stay right here' actually implies that he won't stay here. They used to say 'we will return,' but when the time came, they didn't. To achieve this, the Shiv Sena had to be split, and the Governor managed it. They had to make Eknath Shinde the Chief Minister," he said.

Swipe at Centre Over Cabinet Changes

Taking a swipe at the Centre over the possible changes in the Union Council of Ministers, Raut questioned the performance of former Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and said that the interests of the youth should be considered while deciding ministerial responsibilities. "The Prime Minister and Chief Ministers have to resort to such measures to bring a leader on board. Dharmendra Pradhan could not perform well in the Ministry of Education, so his resignation had to be secured under pressure. If he is to be given another ministry, the youth must be considered. If the intention is to rub salt into the wounds of the youth, then they will go ahead with it. From an organisational perspective, Vinod Tawde is important," he said.

Criticism Over Pothole Deaths

Raut also criticised the Maharashtra government over pothole-related deaths in Nashik and demanded compensation for the families of those who lost their lives, besides calling for action against civic officials. "It is a good thing that the Prime Minister presents new topics to the public. A cheque worth Rs 25 to Rs 30 crore should be drawn from the government treasury, and Rs 1 crore should be given to the family of every person who lost their life falling into potholes on the roads in Nashik. The Chief Minister should take only two vehicles and accompany the Mayor and Deputy Mayor. It is essential that a case be registered against the Mayor and the Commissioner," he said.

Fadnavis Meets PM Modi in Delhi

Meanwhile, on Monday, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Monday called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the national capital to discuss the progress of various ongoing developmental projects in the state and seek enhanced support for joint Centre-State initiatives.

Sharing details of the interaction on social media, Fadnavis described the meeting as "motivating" and stated that he provided a comprehensive briefing on the state's developmental roadmap. "I called on and met our global leader, Nation's beloved PM Hon Narendra Modi Ji in New Delhi today. We had a detailed discussion on various topics. I briefed him on progress of numerous developmental projects and requested for more support from GoI on the joint Centre-State projects," Fadnavis stated in a social media post on X. (ANI)