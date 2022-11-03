Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'Corrupt should not be given political, social protection': PM Modi at Vigilance Awareness Week

    PM Modi also emphasised that institutions like the CVC that are acting against corruption need not be defensive in any way, and that there is no requirement to work on any political agenda but towards making the lives of ordinary citizens simpler.

    First Published Nov 3, 2022, 4:03 PM IST

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday (November 3) said that the possibility of scams in India's defence sector is 'ending' as the country is moving towards 'Atmanirbharta' (self-reliance) by manufacturing its own defence equipment. The Prime Minister also assured officials and institutions that they need not be 'defensive' while acting against corruption and the corrupt.

    Addressing a programme to mark the 'vigilance awareness week' of Central Vigilance Commission (CVC) at Vigyan Bhawan, New Delhi, PM Modi said that the 'corrupt' should not get any "political-social" support and should not be protected under any circumstances, no matter how powerful they are.

    The Prime Minister also highlighted how 'too much dependence' on foreign goods over the years has been a big cause of corruption in the country.

    "We know how the defence sector was kept dependent on foreign countries, which was a major reason for corruption. Our government's push towards Atmanirbharta in the defence sector has ended the possibility of scams as India is now moving towards manufacturing its own defence equipment, from rifles to fighter jets to transport aircraft," PM Modi said.

    The same self-reliance approach is being replicated in other fields as well, he said.

    PM Modi also emphasised that institutions like the CVC that are acting against corruption need not be defensive in any way, and that there is no requirement to work on any political agenda but towards making the lives of ordinary citizens simpler.

    "Those who have vested interests will try to obstruct the proceedings and defame individuals associated with these institutions," PM Modi said.

    "But people are like God, they know and test the truth, and when the time comes, they stand with those in support of the truth," he added.

    On this occasion, PM Modi also launched a 'complaint management system' portal of the CVC that will allow citizens to raise corruption complaints digitally, besides checking their progress in a user-friendly way.

