'Can't stop or search people but was alert': What ASI said on Sukhbir Singh assassination bid (WATCH)

ASI Jasbir Singh, who was deployed at the Golden Temple in Amritsar, revealed that he had been briefed by senior officers about the possibility of an attack by "wrong elements" targeting Sukhbir Badal. As a result, he remained extra vigilant during his duty.

'Can't stop or search people but was alert': What ASI said on Sukhbir Singh assassination bid (WATCH) shk
Author
Shweta Kumari
First Published Dec 4, 2024, 4:23 PM IST | Last Updated Dec 4, 2024, 4:23 PM IST

In a shocking incident, Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) chief Sukhbir Singh Badal narrowly escaped an assassination attempt outside the Golden Temple in Amritsar on Wednesday morning. Badal, who was performing his religious duties as a sewadar (volunteer) as part of a penance, came under attack when Narain Singh Chaura, a man with a long history of militancy and links to the Khalistani movement, opened fire at him.

While an investigation is underway, Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Jasbir Singh, who played a crucial role in preventing the attack, issuing a detailed statement, making significant revelations.

ASI Jasbir Singh, who was deployed at the Golden Temple in Amritsar, revealed that he had been briefed by senior officers about the possibility of an attack by "wrong elements" targeting Sukhbir Badal. As a result, he remained extra vigilant during his duty. Singh explained that due to the sacred decorum of Darbar Sahib, security personnel cannot stop or search individuals indiscriminately, but he remained alert to potential threats.

Also read: Who is Narain Singh, the Khalistani leader behind assassination bid on Sukhbir Singh Badal at Golden Temple?

According to Singh's statement, the attacker approached Badal in a suspicious manner. Recognizing the threat immediately, ASI Jasbir Singh swiftly intervened, overpowering the assailant and successfully disarming him by snatching the pistol from his hand.

The accused, Narain Singh Chaura, is a controversial figure with a deep history in the Khalistani separatist movement. Known for his role in the infamous 2004 Burail Jailbreak and his affiliation with the banned pro-Khalistani group Babbar Khalsa International, Chaura’s life paints a picture of a man deeply entrenched in Punjab's turbulent history.

Also read: Sukhbir Singh assassination bid: How alert 'sewadar' saved life of SAD leader at Golden Temple (WATCH)

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.For more reliable and latest newsTelegram subscribe to Asianet Newsable Telegram channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

CM Yogi to oversee Mahakumbh 2025 preparations in Prayagraj, inaugurate key infrastructure vkp

CM Yogi to oversee Mahakumbh 2025 preparations in Prayagraj, inaugurate key infrastructure

Yogi govt to enrich Mahakumbh 2025 with star-studded cultural extravaganza anr

Yogi govt to enrich Mahakumbh 2025 with star-studded cultural extravaganza

India Malaysia joint exercise Harimau Shakti 2024 underway dmn

India-Malaysia joint exercise Harimau Shakti 2024 underway in Malaysia

Maharashtra CM-designate Devendra Fadnavis, Eknath Shinde, Ajit Pawar stake claim to form govt (WATCH) gcw

Maharashtra CM-designate Fadnavis stakes claim to form govt; oath ceremony on Dec 5 at 5.30 pm

ISRO reschedules Proba-3 mission launch to tomorrow after anomaly detection dmn

ISRO reschedules Proba-3 mission launch to tomorrow after anomaly detection

Recent Stories

Devendra Fadnavis' LOVE story with wife Amruta RBA

Devendra Fadnavis' LOVE story with wife Amruta

Did you know THESE many companies moved out of West Bengal under Mamata Banerjee's administration since 2019? gcw

Did you know THESE many companies moved out of West Bengal since 2019?

"No proposal to revise pay scale": Govt employees, pensioners disappointed with Centre's announcement dmn

"No proposal to revise pay scale": Govt employees, pensioners disappointed with Centre's announcement

GROUNDBREAKING! Electronic scalp tattoos might soon replace traditional EEGs for brain monitoring shk

GROUNDBREAKING! Electronic scalp tattoos might soon replace traditional EEGs for brain monitoring

8th Pay Commission update: No raise for government staff and pensioners in 2025? gcw

8th Pay Commission update: No raise for government staff and pensioners in 2025?

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon