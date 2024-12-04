'Can't stop or search people but was alert': What ASI said on Sukhbir Singh assassination bid (WATCH)

ASI Jasbir Singh, who was deployed at the Golden Temple in Amritsar, revealed that he had been briefed by senior officers about the possibility of an attack by "wrong elements" targeting Sukhbir Badal. As a result, he remained extra vigilant during his duty.

In a shocking incident, Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) chief Sukhbir Singh Badal narrowly escaped an assassination attempt outside the Golden Temple in Amritsar on Wednesday morning. Badal, who was performing his religious duties as a sewadar (volunteer) as part of a penance, came under attack when Narain Singh Chaura, a man with a long history of militancy and links to the Khalistani movement, opened fire at him.

While an investigation is underway, Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Jasbir Singh, who played a crucial role in preventing the attack, issuing a detailed statement, making significant revelations.

ASI Jasbir Singh, who was deployed at the Golden Temple in Amritsar, revealed that he had been briefed by senior officers about the possibility of an attack by "wrong elements" targeting Sukhbir Badal. As a result, he remained extra vigilant during his duty. Singh explained that due to the sacred decorum of Darbar Sahib, security personnel cannot stop or search individuals indiscriminately, but he remained alert to potential threats.

According to Singh's statement, the attacker approached Badal in a suspicious manner. Recognizing the threat immediately, ASI Jasbir Singh swiftly intervened, overpowering the assailant and successfully disarming him by snatching the pistol from his hand.

The accused, Narain Singh Chaura, is a controversial figure with a deep history in the Khalistani separatist movement. Known for his role in the infamous 2004 Burail Jailbreak and his affiliation with the banned pro-Khalistani group Babbar Khalsa International, Chaura’s life paints a picture of a man deeply entrenched in Punjab's turbulent history.

