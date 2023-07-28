'Be careful in words and deeds...' IUML chief warns party cadre after hate speech at Youth League rally

Thiruvananthapuram: Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) president Sayyid Sadik Ali Shihab Thangal said people have no right to offend another person's beliefs or sentiments, and it is our responsibility to avoid doing so. After the IUML Youth League organised a gathering where some party members allegedly chanted hate speech, he reacted to it.

A video circulating on social media captured IUML activists threatening, "We will hang you at temple corridors and burn you alive."

Taking to a Facebook post, Thangal wrote, "We have a culture. The country has a proud history and tradition. We have not chosen the path of insensitivity or hyper-emotionalism, no matter how provocative. It's not correct."

"Everyone has responsibilities as individuals and as social workers. We have no right to hurt another person's faith or feelings. Social cohesion is the cornerstone of growth and development. Without that, everyone will face backlash."

"Being kind to others with our words and our appearances ought to be a trait of our nature. Be careful what you say and do. Organisational activists need to be familiar with the movement's ideas and history. Actions should demonstrate it. Respect the authority. personality is a necessity," he said.

The IUML Chief added, "Those who believe that fighting fascism and conservatism simultaneously are in a fool's paradise. Mahatma Gandhi fought imperialist violence head-on with nonviolence on this land. Because of our love and harmony, Kerala's soil does not support deadly plants of hatred. If we don't have it, we'll be in serious trouble."

Following this incident, over 300 individuals, primarily from the youth wing of the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML), were booked on Wednesday for their involvement in the march held in solidarity with victims of violence in Manipur. The cases were filed based on a complaint made by the BJP Kanhangad mandalam president, and the accused have been charged under Section 153A of the IPC, which pertains to promoting enmity between different groups based on religion, race, place of birth, residence, language, etc., and carrying out acts prejudicial to harmony.

Five including the person who raised an anti-Hindu slogan were arrested as confirmed by an officer from the Hosdurg police station. The accused arrested are workers Abdul Salam, Sharif, Ashir, Ayyub and Muhammad Kunhi who belong to the Muslim League and Youth League parties.

