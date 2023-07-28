Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'Be careful in words and deeds...' IUML chief warns party cadre after hate speech at Youth League rally

    After the IUML Youth League organised a gathering where some party members allegedly chanted hate speech, president Sayyid Sadik Ali Shihab Thangal reacted to the incident.

    'Be careful in words and deeds...' IUML chief warns party cadre after hate speech at Youth League rally anr
    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Jul 28, 2023, 12:31 PM IST

    Thiruvananthapuram: Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) president Sayyid Sadik Ali Shihab Thangal said people have no right to offend another person's beliefs or sentiments, and it is our responsibility to avoid doing so. After the IUML Youth League organised a gathering where some party members allegedly chanted hate speech, he reacted to it.

    A video circulating on social media captured IUML activists threatening, "We will hang you at temple corridors and burn you alive."

    Taking to a Facebook post, Thangal wrote, "We have a culture. The country has a proud history and tradition. We have not chosen the path of insensitivity or hyper-emotionalism, no matter how provocative. It's not correct."

    "Everyone has responsibilities as individuals and as social workers. We have no right to hurt another person's faith or feelings. Social cohesion is the cornerstone of growth and development. Without that, everyone will face backlash."

    "Being kind to others with our words and our appearances ought to be a trait of our nature. Be careful what you say and do. Organisational activists need to be familiar with the movement's ideas and history. Actions should demonstrate it. Respect the authority. personality is a necessity," he said. 

    The IUML Chief added, "Those who believe that fighting fascism and conservatism simultaneously are in a fool's paradise. Mahatma Gandhi fought imperialist violence head-on with nonviolence on this land. Because of our love and harmony, Kerala's soil does not support deadly plants of hatred. If we don't have it, we'll be in serious trouble."

    Following this incident, over 300 individuals, primarily from the youth wing of the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML), were booked on Wednesday for their involvement in the march held in solidarity with victims of violence in Manipur. The cases were filed based on a complaint made by the BJP Kanhangad mandalam president, and the accused have been charged under Section 153A of the IPC, which pertains to promoting enmity between different groups based on religion, race, place of birth, residence, language, etc., and carrying out acts prejudicial to harmony.

    Five including the person who raised an anti-Hindu slogan were arrested as confirmed by an officer from the Hosdurg police station. The accused arrested are workers Abdul Salam, Sharif, Ashir, Ayyub and Muhammad Kunhi who belong to the Muslim League and Youth League parties. 
     

     

    Last Updated Jul 28, 2023, 12:31 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    En Mann En Makkal': TN BJP chief Annamalai to lead 'anti-corruption walk' against DMK in Rameswaram AJR

    'En Mann En Makkal': TN BJP chief Annamalai to lead 'anti-corruption walk' against DMK in Rameswaram

    International Tiger Day 2023: Census reveals there are 435 tigers in Karnataka vkp

    International Tiger Day 2023: Census reveals there are 435 tigers in Karnataka

    Kerala Lottery Results Nirmal NR-339 28 July 2023: Check prize money, winning ticket HERE anr

    Kerala Lottery Results Nirmal NR-339 28 July 2023: Check prize money, winning ticket HERE

    Meet 11 women civic workers who won Kerala's Monsoon Bumper lottery worth Rs 10 crore anr

    Meet 11 women civic workers who won Kerala's Monsoon Bumper lottery worth Rs 10 crore

    Manipur sexual assault video case: CBI arrests 10 accused and files 6 FIRs; check details AJR

    Manipur sexual assault video case: CBI registers six FIRs, 10 accused arrested; check details

    Recent Stories

    Monsoon beard care 7 essential tips for a healthy and stylish beard gcw eai

    Monsoon beard care: 7 essential tips for a healthy and stylish beard

    Khloe Kardashian opens her home to Tristan Thompson after cheating scandals

    Khloe Kardashian opens her home to Tristan Thompson after cheating scandals

    Internationally acclaimed director Ram Kamal to direct Rukmini Maitra in magnum opus Draupadi; Know details ADC

    Internationally acclaimed director Ram Kamal to direct Rukmini Maitra in magnum opus 'Draupadi'; Know details

    'Clannad' to 'Violet Evergarden': 7 most heartwarming OTT Anime series MSW

    'Clannad' to 'Violet Evergarden': 7 most heartwarming OTT Anime series

    Tennis Novak Djokovic's retirement speculation heightens, possibly surpassing Rafael Nadal's farewell osf

    Novak Djokovic's retirement speculation heightens, possibly surpassing Rafael Nadal's farewell

    Recent Videos

    Telangana floods: IAF helicopters rescue 6 people in daring rescue (WATCH)

    Telangana floods: IAF helicopters rescue 6 people in daring rescue (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Telangana rains: Woman missing after being washed away in Bhadradri Kothagudem WATCH AJR

    Telangana rains: Woman missing after being washed away in Bhadradri Kothagudem | WATCH

    Video Icon
    WATCH Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal confronted on Delhi floods

    WATCH: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal confronted on Delhi floods

    Video Icon
    WATCH Indian Oil's gas pipeline bursts in River Yamuna, water gushes up in Uttar Pradesh town AJR

    WATCH: Indian Oil's gas pipeline bursts in River Yamuna, water gushes up in Uttar Pradesh town

    Video Icon
    Video of PM Modi's 2019 prediction on no-confidence vote viral on social media WATCH AJR

    Video of PM Modi's 2019 prediction on no-confidence vote viral on social media | WATCH

    Video Icon