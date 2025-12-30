Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami directed officials to ensure robust law and order and smooth traffic management for tourists from Dec 30 to Jan 5. Key instructions include strict patrols, curbing drunk driving, and removing road encroachments.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Tuesday directed officials during a review meeting at the Secretariat to ensure law and order, along with better traffic management for tourist convenience from December 30 to January 5, 2026.

Enhanced Security and Law Enforcement

According to the Chief Minister's Office (CMO), special focus should be placed on traffic management statewide during this period. Along with maintaining better law and order, it must be ensured that tourists and visitors are not inconvenienced.

"The police should conduct regular night patrols, and senior officers should conduct periodic field inspections to strengthen law and order and traffic management further. Strict action must be taken against anyone who attempts to disrupt law and order," CM Dhami said.

During the meeting, the Chief Minister clearly instructed officials to maintain a robust law-and-order situation across the state. He said that those involved in criminal activities in Devbhoomi Uttarakhand will not be spared. He also directed that adequate security arrangements be ensured at major tourist destinations, high-traffic areas, and crowded locations.

New Year and Tourist Arrangements

On the occasion of the New Year, instructions were given to ensure proper traffic management, basic facilities, and adequate parking arrangements in all districts. Special monitoring was ordered to curb rash driving and drunk driving, and security measures around liquor shops were strengthened.

The Chief Minister emphasised that full attention should be given to the safety, convenience, and hospitality of all tourists visiting Devbhoomi Uttarakhand, while ensuring that the general public and tourists are not unnecessarily harassed in the name of checking.

Action Against Road Encroachments

The Chief Minister directed that encroachments on roads in Dehradun, where traffic-related problems are being reported, should be removed strictly. He instructed the district administration, municipal corporation, police, transport department, and MDDA to form a task force and continuously remove encroachments from roads.

Similar action should be taken in other districts where road encroachments are an issue.

Infrastructure and Safety Measures

He further instructed that fire safety and other essential arrangements at hotels and resorts in crowded areas should also be reviewed. It must be ensured that, in the event of an incident, the police reach the scene within five minutes, he said.

He also directed that all arrangements for the winter Char Dham yatra be maintained. Adequate information centres should be provided to support tourists.

State-wide Convenience and Cleanliness Drive

To ensure public convenience, proper arrangements for street lighting and bonfires during the winter season should be implemented. Additionally, he directed special focus on cleanliness across the state. He launched campaigns for a plastic-free Uttarakhand, stating that cooperation should be sought from social, political, and religious organisations, as well as the general public, in this initiative.

"On New Year's Day, tourists from many places visit renowned destinations in the state. Their safety is our priority. From traffic management to everything related to hotels and cleanliness, we have prepared for everything, and what is left should be done by tomorrow," CM Dhami said. (ANI)