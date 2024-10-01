'Adani is Modi ji's God, he fulfills all his wishes': Rahul Gandhi’s 'non-biological' jibe at PM Modi (WATCH)

Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Monday took potshots at Narendra Modi saying he doesn't understand why God tells the ‘non-biological’ Prime Minister only to help industrialist Gautam Adani.

Congress has stepped up its efforts to win the assembly elections in Haryana. LoP Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi themselves got actively involved in the electoral campaign in the state. They travelled from Narayangarh in Ambala to Thanesar in Kurukshetra and addressed rallies when they launched scathing attacks on the BJP.

"I am a devotee of Lord Shiva, and Modi ji also believes in God. Adani is Narendra Modi’s God, he works for Adani 18 hours a day. Whatever he wants, Modi gets him," Rahul Gandhi said.

"He will talk about Hindus and Muslims. Sometimes he will call farmers terrorists and sometimes he will say that he is not biological," he said. Rahul Gandhi further said that PM Modi would say that he has direct communication with God above and that God gives him orders and he implements them.

"Narendra Modi's God is strange. This God makes Narendra Modi help billionaires 24 hours a day. Then it was understood that Adani is Narendra Modi's God. Whatever he says, PM Modi does the same. Whatever he asks for, he gives it," the LoP said.

He said that Modi is taking money out of the pockets of the poor and putting it in Adani's coffers. "My goal is - I will give the same amount of money to the poor and the deprived people of India as he has given to his 'friends'," he said. The Congress leader was campaigning in Haryana's Ambala.

Row over PM's 'sent by God' remark

Rahul Gandhi has time and again attacked PM Modi for his "sent by God" statement, saying "God sent Modi to help Adani and not the poor."

"Modiji uper se tapak kr aai hai. Unko parmatma ne Hindustan bheja hai. He has been sent by his 'parmatma' to help Ambani and Adani but 'parmatma' has not sent him to help the farmers, labourers and poor people. If 'parmatma' had sent him then they (parmatma) would have asked him to help the poor and the farmers. Yeh kaise 'parmatma' hain? Yeh Narendra Modi ji wale 'parmatma hain (What kind of God is this? This is PM Modi's God)," Rahul Gandhi had earlier said.

Gandhi's reaction came in response to PM Modi's remark made during an interview, where he expressed a belief in being divinely ordained rather than biologically born.

