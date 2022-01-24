  • Facebook
    'We took BJP from bottom to top in Maharashtra', claims Sanjay Raut

    Earlier, Uddhav Thackeray, while attending an event, said the Shiv Sena had 'wasted' its time being in an alliance with BJP for 25 years.

    Author
    Team Newsable
    Mumbai, First Published Jan 24, 2022, 3:38 PM IST
    Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Monday said that the country could have seen a Prime Minister from Shiv Sena if they had not left contesting from North India for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). 

    According to the media reports, Sanjay Raut said we took BJP from bottom to top in Maharashtra. Post Babri, there was a wave of Shiv Sena in northern India, if we had fought elections at that time, our party (Shiv Sena) PM would have been in the country, but we left it for BJP. 

    Raut's statement is a reaction amid a war of words between the Shiv Sena and BJP after Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray said that Shiv Sena wasted 25 years as a part of an alliance with BJP. Raut further said BJP only uses Hindutva for power. 

    Earlier, Uddhav Thackeray, while attending an event, said the Shiv Sena had 'wasted' its time being in an alliance with BJP for 25 years. Thackeray said his only disappointment is that once they were our friends (BJP party). We nurtured them. As I said earlier, we wasted our 25 years in the alliance with the BJP. 

    Also Read: Uddhav Thackeray says Shiv Sena wasted 25 years in alliance with BJP

    While talking about his party stance on Hindutva, Thackeray clarified they (BJP) do not have ownership of the ideology. 'Shive Sena Pramukh' had told us about Hindutva. We wanted power for Hindutva. We are witnessing Hindutva that BJP practices are just the camera. Their talks on Hindutva are for power. They wear the fake skin of Hindutva. People questioned us have we left Hindutva? No, we have left BJP, not Hindutva. BJP doesn't mean Hindutva."

    Also Read: 'Why is Sharad Pawar holding meetings with Maharashtra ministers?' BJP cites impropriety

    While hitting back at the statement made by Uddhav Thackeray, the BJP leader Ram Kadam said Shiv Sena needs to introspect whether they are following the same path guided by the founder Bal Thackeray. 

    While reacting to the statements of Thackeray, Ram Kadam said, before lecturing on Hindutva, Uddhav Thackeray should introspect whether Shiv Sena is following the late Bal Thackery's ideology, who claimed in the past in politics and his life, his party will never join Congress. He would lock up his party (office) if such time arose.

    Last Updated Jan 24, 2022, 3:38 PM IST
