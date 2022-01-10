Uttar Pradesh Election 2022: Yogi Adityanath-led BJP panel to meet today to decide candidates for 1st phase

The 24-member panel will also choose candidates for the party's first round of voting on February 10. The meeting will begin at 4 pm in Lucknow.

The BJP panel will meet on Monday, two days after the Election Commission declared the dates for the Assembly elections, to plan the poll strategy for the next month's elections in Uttar Pradesh. According to news agency ANI, the 24-member panel will also choose candidates for the party's first round of voting on February 10. The meeting will begin at 4 pm in Lucknow.

The panel includes Yogi Adityanath, state BJP leader Swatantra Dev Singh, deputy chief ministers Keshav Prasad Maurya and Dinesh Sharma, state general Sunil Bansal, and assistant general secretary Karmveer Singh. The meeting will also include former state president and MP Ramapati Ram Tripathi, national vice-president Baby Rani Maurya, vice-president Rekha Verma, and general secretary Arun Singh.

Union Minister Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti, Minister of State Sanjiv Balyan, state ministers Suresh Khanna and Brijesh Pathak, national secretary and MP Vinod Sonkar, MP Rajveer Singh, Minister of State SP Singh Baghel, MLA and vice-president Salil Vishnoi, and state general and MLC Ashwini Tyagi are also on the panel.

Elections to the Uttar Pradesh Assembly will take place in seven stages on February 10, 14, 20, 23, 27, and March 3 and 7. The findings will be made public on March 10. The BJP presently rules the politically crucial state, with the most Assembly seats. Elections will take place on February 14 in Punjab, Uttarakhand, and Goa, and on February 27 and March 6 in Manipur in two parts.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won 312 of the 403 assembly seats in Uttar Pradesh in 2017. The Samajwadi Party and the Congress had formed a coalition, with the former contesting 298 seats and the latter contesting the remaining 105. The SP only managed to gain 47 seats, while Congress got seven. The Bahujan Samajwadi Party (BSP) took 19 seats.

