UP Election 2022: Don't want to be Hema Malini, says RLD head Jayant Chaudhary on BJP's offer

While addressing a gathering, Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) chief Jayant Chaudhary claimed that the Union Home Minister asked one of his party colleagues to join the Bharatiya Janata Party and the similar talk about him as well. Chaudhary said that his party leader was told by Amit Shah, "I will make you Hema Malini if you join."

Jayant Chaudhary alleged that Amit Shah called one of his party members to join this saffron party. Chaudhary said, "Yogesh got a call from Amit Shah, he said 'Yogesh aaja, mera Hema Malini bana dunga," (Yogesh come, I will make you Hema Malini)

Chaudhary mocked the saffron party and said, "What will you get by pleasing me? I don't wish to be Hema Malini." He launched another attack on the BJP party over the Lakhimpur Kheri incident while addressing his supporters. He said, "What have they (BJP) has done for the families of seven farmers? Why is Teni (Ajay Misra) a minister?"

While reaching out to the Jat leaders, Amit Shah said that Chaudhary had chosen the 'wrong home' and hinted that the doors were open for him in the BJP. In response, the RLD head stated that Amit Shah was attempting to incite communal strife and never join the saffron party.

Earlier, Amit Shah claimed the alliance between the Samajwadi Party (SP) and Rashtriya Lok Dal for the upcoming Uttar Pradesh Assembly election would only last until counting the votes. Shah also added if the SP forms the government this time, Azam Khan will be in the Cabinet, and RLD president Jayant Chaudhary will be out.

Beginning February 10, Uttar Pradesh will hold elections in seven phases for 403 assembly constituencies. On March 7, the last round of voting will take place, and on March 10, the results will be announced.