    'Historical mistake': NC chief Farooq Abdullah agrees with Rajnath Singh's remark on partition

    Abdullah also stated that Muslims in India have suffered due to partition and that animosity between India and Pakistan exacerbates religious tensions.

    New Delhi, First Published Dec 13, 2021, 3:02 PM IST
    Farooq Abdullah, the National Conference (NC) leader, endorsed Defence Minister Rajnath Singh's remarks on India's division on Monday, emphasising that it might have been averted.
    He also stated that Muslims in India have suffered due to partition and that animosity between India and Pakistan exacerbates religious tensions. The former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister spoke to the journalists outside Parliament, "I agree with Rajnath Singh that India's partition was a historical blunder. As a result, Indian Muslims are suffering." "Fighting between India and Pakistan exacerbates religious tensions. It might have been prevented if only one country had been involved," he continued.

    On Sunday, Rajnath Singh stated that the 1971 conflict served as a reminder that India's religious split was an "aitihasik galti" (historic blunder). Pakistan has since engaged in a proxy war against India. At the inauguration of Swarnim Vijay Parv at India Gate, which marked the 50th anniversary of India's victory in the 1971 war as well as the Indo-Bangladesh friendship, Rajnath Singh said that the war also demonstrated the importance of "jointness" among India's armed forces, on which the government is currently working. According to Singh, the 1971 conflict "shows us that partitioning India on religious lines was a historical error." Pakistan was founded in the name of one faith, but it could not stay that way. Following the setback in 1971, our neighbouring country has been conducting a proxy war in India."

    Meanwhile, speaking to the media on the Parliament grounds on the opening of the Kashi Vishwanath corridor, Abdullah said that it is a very, very excellent move. Still, Prime Minister Narendra Modi should emphasise all religions because he is the PM of a country with multiple religions.

