NCP leader seeks HM Shah's nod to read Hanuman Chalisa and Namaz outside PM's house

In Maharashtra, Nationalist Congress Party leader Fahmida Hassan Khan, in its tit-to-tat action, has requested to chant the Hanuman Chalisa and Namaz outside the Prime Minister Narendra Modi's residence in Delhi at Lok Kalyan Marg on Monday. Khan has written a letter to the Union Minister Amit Shah, seeking permission for the same. Evidently, the written letter is a reprisal to the equal threat by the MP-MLA, Rana couple for the Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray.

Fahmida Hassan Khan stated that she wishes to chant the Namaz, Hanuman Chalisa, Durga Chalisa, Namokar Mantra, and more outside the PM Modi's official residence at Delhi's Lok Kalyan Marg.

Khan stated that she recites the Hanuman Chalisa at her home and performs Durga Puja.

She stated that with the increasing inflation and unemployment in the country, it is necessary to alarm the PM of the country, Narendra Modi. Suppose Ravi Rana and Navneet Rana have the benefits of reading Hanuman Chalisa outside Uddhav Thackeray's residence, Matoshree. In that case, she should be allowed to visit PM Modi's Delhi residence to offer Namaz, Hanuman Chalisa and Durga Chalisa.

On Sunday, the Mumbai court, in its judgement, sent independent MP Navneet Rana and her MLA husband Ravi Rana to 14 days in judicial custody, a day after they were arrested in link with their announcement to recite the Hanuman Chalisa outside Thackeray's home.

The official added that the court had sent the Rana couple on judicial remand, refusing the city police's demand for their custody. Following the reports, the MP Navneet Rana was sent to Byculla women's jail, in Mumbai, and her husband was taken to the Taloja jail in Navi Mumbai.

The police officer stated that 13 Shiv Sena workers were arrested for allegedly protesting outside Rana's residence in Khar on Sunday. The party workers were later released on bail.

On Saturday evening, the city police arrested MLA Ravi Rana and his wife Navneet Rana, the MP from Amravati in Maharashtra, for allegedly creating enmity between different groups.

The action was taken when the couple stepped back from their decision to visit Matoshree, the CM's residence, to recite Hanuman Chalisa, following the day-long demonstration by Shiv Sena workers outside their Khar residence.

