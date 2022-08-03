Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Remember and Never Forget: Sepoy Dhakane Yashwant Arjun, 15 Maratha LI

    Dhakane Yashwant Arjun joined Indian Army at the age of 17 as a sepoy to serve the country in 1999. He was inducted into the 15 Maratha Light Infantry regiment, which has a rich legacy of gallantry awards and accolades in wars and operations.

    Just after his training, Sepoy Dhakane, who hailed from Talegaon village of Nasik district in Maharashtra, was posted to the high-altitude area of Jammu & Kashmir as his first assignment where counter-insurgency operations were on.

    On August 3, 2001, his unit got an intelligence input about the presence of a group of terrorists in a village under its area of responsibility.

    Sepoy Dhakane and his colleagues led by a team leader launched a cordon and search operation in the suspected vicinity as part of the operation Rakshak.

    The team made contact with the terrorists, and a heavy exchange of fire broke out between the two sides, which lasted for several hours. During the course of the encounter, Sepoy Dhakane received multiple gunshots and was severely injured.

    He was rushed to a nearby Army medical facility, but he succumbed to his injuries. He was martyred at the age of 19. He is survived by his parents and two brothers.

    Sepoy Dhakane Yashwant Arjun laid down his life for his motherland on August 3, 2001. Let us 'Remember and Never Forget' this braveheart's supreme sacrifice.

