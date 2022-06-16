Rajnath Singh can modify Agnipath without cabinet nod?

The Defence Ministry will not have to take Cabinet's approval for any amendment in the scheme, sources in the defence establishment said

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has been empowered to make changes in 'Agnipath', the newly-announced recruitment scheme for the armed forces, sources have told Asianet Newsable.

The Defence Ministry will not have to take Cabinet's approval for any amendment in the scheme, sources in the defence establishment said, adding that there is no requirement of moving the files to the Cabinet for any changes that the Services want to bring.

The Service chiefs can approach the defence minister and he can do it, sources said.

"It will save time," they said.

The announcement of the Agnipath scheme two days ago sparked resentment among defence job seekers. Since then, many have resorted to violent protest, setting train compartments and government property ablaze and blocking highways seeking a rollback of the scheme.

Under the new scheme, the youths will be inducted into the armed forces for four years with a fixed salary of Rs 30,000-40,000. They will be called 'Agniveers'. After completion of four years, up to 25 per cent of them will be retained for permanent jobs.

They will also get an amount of over Rs 11 lakh. Aspirants in Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Rajasthan and Uttarakhand have been protesting about the lack of job security and pensions under the new scheme.

Veterans and experts are divided over the scheme. While some feel that 'Agnipath' is a non-implementable scheme and could be a big failure in the long run, others believe that the scheme is the need of the hour.

Strategic thinker Brahma Chellaney, in a series of posts on Twitter, supported Prime Minister Narendra Modi's radical reforms and said, "India's noisy democracy breeds resistance to any reform, including deploying fitter, younger troops."

"New recruiting rules will help cut soldiers' average age from 32 to 25. The best of the best will secure permanent soldier positions; the rest can join the police and other services," he said.

"India is not the only nation offering short-term contracts to new troop recruits. Indeed, the US military has expanded its short-term enlistment options. For example, the US Army allows new soldiers, after basic and advanced training, to spend only two years on active duty," Chellaney added.

The strategic expert further noted that many militaries rely largely on soldiers with short tenures. "New troop-recruiting rules ought to lead to more fundamental reforms in the Indian military, which needs to expand its unconventional warfare capacities and cyber and intelligence units in light of the changing threats," he observed.

According to the government, in the years to come, the armed forces will become young, energetic and modern. Currently, the average age in the Indian Army is 32 years and with the introduction of the new scheme, the government believes that the average age will come down to 24-26 years in around seven years.

