    'Agnipath' scheme sparks outrage in Bihar; road, railway traffic disrupted

    Railway and road traffic was disrupted in Buxar, Jehanabad and Nawada districts by aspirants who have been preparing for employment opportunities in the defence forces.

    Patna, First Published Jun 16, 2022, 12:40 PM IST

    Massive protests were once again witnessed in parts of Bihar against the Centre's newly-unveiled 'Agnipath' scheme for hiring jawans on a short-term contractual basis. 

    Also Read: 'This is not some Bollywood movie...': Veterans slam Agnipath scheme

    Railway and road traffic was disrupted in Buxar, Jehanabad and Nawada districts by aspirants who have been preparing for employment opportunities in the defence forces.

    The movement of trains Patna-Buxar and Patna-Gaya routes were disrupted by protestors who lay down on the tracks in Buxar and Jehanabad districts. The protesters were forcibly cleared from the tracks by the Railway police and state police personnel.

    Hundreds of agitators also converged upon National Highway 83 in Jehanabad demanding the scrapping of the scheme and burned tyres in protest. Protestors also took out processions in the three districts and other parts of the state.    

    Visuals showed government vehicles being targetted by angry protestors who shouted anti-Narendra Modi slogans. Similar scenes were also witnessed in various parts of the state on Wednesday as well.

    The 'Agnipath' scheme aims to recruit around 45,000 people aged between 17.5 and 21 years who will be inducted into the armed forces for a four-year period. 

    After the four-year period, up to 25 per cent will be absorbed into the army while the remaining will have to take compulsory retirement sans pension or gratuity benefits. The 25 per cent will be allowed to continue for another 15 years under permanent commission. The Union cabinet approved the "transformative" scheme on Tuesday.

    Under the earlier system, youngsters aged between 16.5 and 21 years were selected for a minimum of 15 years of service and were entitled to receive a pension post-retirement.

    'Agnipath with increase disaffection among the youth'

    BJP MP Varun Gandhi questioned his own government at the Centre over the Agnipath Scheme and said that various provisions for recruitment of soldiers on a short-term contractual basis would give rise to more disaffection among the youths. 

    Varun, in his letter to Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, said youngsters had raised questions and doubts about the radical changes in the soldiers' recruitment process. 

    While noting that 75 per cent of soldiers will be 'unemployed' after four years and their numbers will keep rising annually, the BJP MP sought to know what prospects will be there for such retired soldiers especially considering that the corporate sector does not show much interest in hiring even regular personnel who retire after 15 years of service.

    He further claimed that soldiers with only six-month basic training may create disruptions to the existing regimental formations. 

    Also Read: AGNIPATH scheme launched: Armed Forces to get 45000 new 'Agniveers'

    Last Updated Jun 16, 2022, 12:40 PM IST
