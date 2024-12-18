Rajasthan: 2 soldiers killed in tank training accident at Mahajan Firing Range in Bikaner

Two Indian Army soldiers were killed, and one was injured during a training exercise at the Mahajan Field Firing Range in Rajasthan. The incident occurred when a battery burst while the soldiers were loading ammunition into a tank, as confirmed by the Rajasthan-based defence PRO.

Rajasthan: 2 soldiers killed in Bikaner tank training accident at Mahajan Firing Range
Author
Anish Kumar
First Published Dec 18, 2024, 3:50 PM IST | Last Updated Dec 18, 2024, 3:51 PM IST

New Delhi: In an unfortunate incident, the Indian Army on Wednesday lost two soldiers and one injured during a training exercise at the Mahajan Field Firing Range (MFFR) in Rajasthan.

Rajasthan-based defence PRO Lt Col Amitabh Sharma confirmed the incident that occurred at the Mahajan Field Firing Ranges in Rajasthan during armoured training exercise. Sources in the Army said that the incident happened when the soldiers were loading the ammunition in the tank and that time the battery burst. 

The bodies of the soldiers are being taken to Suratgarh military station while the injured have been taken to Chandigarh. 

The deceased have been identified as Havildar Jitendra Mishra and Jitendra, hailing from Deoria in Uttar Pradesh and Dausa in Rajasthan, respectively.  They were from the 46 Armoured Corps of the Indian Army.  Soon after the incident, local police rushed to the spot of the blast.

“There were three soldiers who were practicing with the tank. Ashutosh Mishra and Jitendra died in the explosion. The injured soldier has been taken to Chandigarh in a helicopter,” Circle Officer Lunkaransar (Bikaner) Narendra Kumar Poonia said.

In the last four days, this was the second incident at the Mahajan field firing range.

On December 15, Gunner Chandra Prakash Patel kwas illed while hooking the gun with the gun towing Vehicle wherein, suddenly the gun towing vehicle lost traction on the ramp of the gun pit and slipped backward. 

“However, despite efforts by medical personnel, he died while receiving treatment.”

A court of inquiry has been set up to ascertain the cause of the incident. 

Hailing from Uttar Pradesh’s Mirzapur, Gunner Chandra Prakash Patel was part of the 199th Medium Regiment.

He is survived by his wife and a 3-year-old son.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.For more reliable and latest newsTelegram subscribe to Asianet Newsable Telegram channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Why India's 'Chicken's Neck' is critical amid China's village-building near Doklam AJR

Why India's 'Chicken's Neck' is critical amid China's village-building near Doklam

INS Nirdeshak: What It symbolises and why that is important AJR

INS Nirdeshak: What It symbolises and why that’s important

NSA Ajit Doval, Wang Yi to discuss LAC border truce in Beijing vkp

NSA Ajit Doval, Wang Yi to discuss LAC border truce in Beijing

India Secret Weapon? The Pulse TWT That Could Change the Battlefield AJR

India's Secret Weapon? The Pulse TWT That Could Change the Battlefield

Vijay Diwas 2024: Iconic painting of Pakistan's surrender to Indian Army in 1971 installed at Manekshaw Centre snt

Vijay Diwas 2024: Iconic painting of Pakistan's surrender to Indian Army in 1971 installed at Manekshaw Centre

Recent Stories

Viking Therapeutics Stock Slides After Merck Strikes GLP-1 Deal With Chinese Biopharma, Retail Unperturbed

Viking Therapeutics Stock Slides After Merck Strikes GLP-1 Deal With Chinese Biopharma, Retail Unperturbed

Eos Energy Stock Soars After Securing 400 MWh Standalone Storage Order: Retail Sentiment Hits 6-Month Highs

Eos Energy Stock Soars After Securing 400 MWh Standalone Storage Order: Retail Sentiment Hits 6-Month Highs

Apple Supplier Jabil Soars On Q1 Earnings Beat Fueled By Data Center Demand: Retail Gets Bullish

Apple Supplier Jabil Soars On Q1 Earnings Beat Fueled By Data Center Demand: Retail Gets Bullish

Palantir Stock Resumes Rally Following 2-Session Retreat Amid Deal Momentum: Retail Optimism Tempers

Palantir Stock Resumes Rally Following 2-Session Retreat Amid Deal Momentum: Retail Optimism Tempers

Nikola Secures New HYLA Station In West Sacramento: Retail Bearishness Eases A Bit

Nikola Secures New HYLA Station In West Sacramento: Retail Bearishness Eases A Bit

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon