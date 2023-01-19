Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Republic Day 2023: Meet Squadron Leader Sindhu Reddy, officer who will lead IAF marching contingent at Parade

    Personnel in the marching contingent, who were selected through a stringent process from across the force, have been undergoing intensive practice sessions daily starting in the early hours of the day. 

    In keeping with the Indian Air Force's commitment to promoting 'nari shakti', the force's marching contingent for the Republic Day Parade at the national capital's Kartavya Path will be led by Squadron Leader Sindhu Reddy. 

    The marching contingent will comprise of four officers and 144 air warriors marching in a box formation of 12 rows and 12 columns. Personnel in the marching contingent, who were selected through a stringent process from across the force, have been undergoing intensive practice sessions daily starting in the early hours of the day. 

    Besides Squadron Leader Sindhu Reddy, the contingent will have thee supernumerary officers -- Flt Lt Ayush Agarwal, Flt Lt Tanuj Malik and Flt Lt Pradhan Nikhil. To note, the IAF won the best marching contingent award in 2011, 2012, 2013 and 2020.

    Also, this year, another woman officer -- Flt Lt Komal Rani -- will assist the President of India Droupadi Murmu in unfurling the national flag at the Kartavya Path.

