India-China Tawang clash: NSA Doval, CDS, Army chief brief Defence Minister Rajnath Singh

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will make a statement in Parliament on Tuesday on the clash between Indian and Chinese armed forces that happened in the Arunachal Pradesh's Tawang sector, which resulted in injuries on both sides of the border. At least 6 injured Indian soldiers have been brought to Guwahati for treatment.

Rajnath will first make a statement in the Lok Sabha at noon today and then in Rajya Sabha at 2 PM on the India-China border clash.

On Tuesday morning, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan and Army Chief General Manoj Pandey met Rajnath at the latter's residence and briefed him about the standoff. The minister is under pressure to make a statement in Parliament after the Opposition launched into the government over the December 9 confrontation.

According to government sources, the incident in the Tawang sector was an attempt by China to change status quo by taking advantage of the snow that overlaps all physical markers of claim lines.

Congress leader Manish Tiwari said, "Question is not that Galwan clash happened or now the Yangtze clash has happened. The question is, why is it happening? What is it that the Chinese really want? Do we have a read on their intentions? It is the why that is critical. Otherwise, we have a battle-hardened armed force to take care of them."

Congress MP Shaktisinh Gohil has moved a notice under Rule 267 for a discussion in Rajya Sabha about the "precarious situation arising out of recent clashes between the Indian and Chinese forces at the Tawang Border in Arunachal Pradesh, which has caused a grave threat to national security". Other Congress MPs too have moved similar adjournment notices in Lok Sabha.

In its statement, the Army said that Indian soldiers confronted the Chinese PLA after they "contacted the Line of Actual Control in the Tawang Sector". The Army noted that there are areas of differing perception in certain areas along the LAC in the Tawang Sector in Arunachal Pradesh, wherein both sides patrol the area up to their claim lines.

The movement of PLA troops was contested by India's troops in a "firm and resolute manner", which led to minor injuries to a few personnel from both sides, resulting in immediate disengagement from the area.

