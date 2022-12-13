Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    India-China Tawang clash: NSA Doval, CDS, Army chief brief Defence Minister Rajnath Singh

    On Tuesday morning, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and Army Chief General Manoj Pandey met Rajnath at the latter's residence and briefed him about the violent confrontation.

    Jaishankar NSA Doval, CDS and Army chief brief Rajnath Singh over Tawang clash
    Author
    Vipin Vijayan
    First Published Dec 13, 2022, 10:16 AM IST

    Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will make a statement in Parliament on Tuesday on the clash between Indian and Chinese armed forces that happened in the Arunachal Pradesh's Tawang sector, which resulted in injuries on both sides of the border. At least 6 injured Indian soldiers have been brought to Guwahati for treatment.

    Rajnath will first make a statement in the Lok Sabha at noon today and then in Rajya Sabha at 2 PM on the India-China border clash.

    Also Read: 'Explain to Beijing in a stern tone...' Opposition tells Modi govt after Tawang clash

    On Tuesday morning, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan and Army Chief General Manoj Pandey met Rajnath at the latter's residence and briefed him about the standoff. The minister is under pressure to make a statement in Parliament after the Opposition launched into the government over the December 9 confrontation. 

    According to government sources, the incident in the Tawang sector was an attempt by China to change status quo by taking advantage of the snow that overlaps all physical markers of claim lines.

    Congress leader Manish Tiwari said, "Question is not that Galwan clash happened or now the Yangtze clash has happened. The question is, why is it happening? What is it that the Chinese really want? Do we have a read on their intentions? It is the why that is critical. Otherwise, we have a battle-hardened armed force to take care of them."

    Congress MP Shaktisinh Gohil has moved a notice under Rule 267 for a discussion in Rajya Sabha about the "precarious situation arising out of recent clashes between the Indian and Chinese forces at the Tawang Border in Arunachal Pradesh, which has caused a grave threat to national security". Other Congress MPs too have moved similar adjournment notices in Lok Sabha.

    In its statement, the Army said that Indian soldiers confronted the Chinese PLA after they "contacted the Line of Actual Control in the Tawang Sector". The Army noted that there are areas of differing perception in certain areas along the LAC in the Tawang Sector in Arunachal Pradesh, wherein both sides patrol the area up to their claim lines. 

    The movement of PLA troops was contested by India's troops in a "firm and resolute manner", which led to minor injuries to a few personnel from both sides, resulting in immediate disengagement from the area. 

    Also Read: Indian, Chinese soldiers clash in Arunachal Pradesh's Tawang sector

    Also Read: Eyeing Chinese threat at LAC, Indian Army creates habitat for 22,000 soldiers

    Also Read: Army training black kites and dogs with mounted surveillance cameras and GPS; they have special task

    Last Updated Dec 13, 2022, 11:00 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Indian Army Chinese PLA soldiers clash in Arunachal Pradesh

    Indian, Chinese soldiers clash in Arunachal Pradesh's Tawang sector

    Wheels in motion for a next-generation stealth fighter aircraft

    Wheels in motion for a next-generation stealth fighter aircraft

    Rafale-M edges past FA-18 Super Hornet in Indian Navy trials for INS Vikrant's deck fighter jet

    Rafale-M edges past F/A-18 Super Hornet in Indian Navy's trials for INS Vikrant's deck fighter jet

    25 Buddhist women, on national integration tour, meet Indian Army chief

    25 Buddhist women, on national integration tour, meet Indian Army chief

    Chinese spy ship 'Yuan Wang 5' enters Indian Ocean amid planned Indian missile test

    Chinese spy ship 'Yuan Wang 5' enters Indian Ocean amid planned Indian missile test

    Recent Stories

    Important reasons to have curd in winters; here's are a few health benefits RBA

    Important reasons to have curd in winters; here's are a few health benefits

    2022 Mahindra Scorpio N scores 5 star Global NCAP rating Watch gcw

    2022 Mahindra Scorpio-N scores 5-star Global NCAP rating | WATCH

    AIBE 17 Exam: All India Bar Examination registration process to begin today, December 13; check key dates - adt

    AIBE 17 Exam: All India Bar Examination registration to begin today; check key dates

    Golden Globes 2023 nominations: RRR, Avatar: The Way of Water, House of the Dragon, Top Gun: Maverick, more RBA

    Golden Globes 2023 nominations: RRR, Avatar: The Way of Water, House of the Dragon, Top Gun: Maverick, more

    Chaos at Delhi airport Indigo issues advisory asks passengers to report 3 5 hours prior to departure gcw

    Chaos at Delhi airport: Indigo issues advisory, asks passengers to report 3.5 hours prior to departure

    Recent Videos

    BAN vs IND 2022-23, Chittagong/1st Test: KL Rahul promises that India will play aggressively against Bangladesh; here is why-ayh

    BAN vs IND 2022-23, 1st Test: KL Rahul promises that India will play aggressively; here's why

    Video Icon
    On This Day Tangail Para drop, India's largest airborne operation 51 years ago

    Revisiting Tangail Para drop, India's largest airborne operation 51 years ago

    Video Icon
    PM Modi inaugurates Rs 8650 crore Nagpur Metro Phase 1, buys a ticket and takes a ride

    PM Modi inaugurates Rs 8,650 crore Nagpur Metro Phase 1, buys a ticket and takes a ride

    Video Icon
    Indie Scoop: Featuring Peekay, Catchy, Hashbbc and Kavya Kirti

    'Indie Scoop': Featuring Peekay, Catchy, Hashbbc and Kavya Kirti

    Video Icon
    Cyclone Mandous: Rough waves cause damage at Marina beach; houses damaged in Villupuram

    Cyclone Mandous: Rough waves cause damage at Marina beach; houses damaged in Villupuram

    Video Icon