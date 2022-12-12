Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Indian, Chinese soldiers clash in Arunachal Pradesh's Tawang sector

    "Both sides immediately disengaged from the area. As a follow-up of the incident, our Commander in the area held a Flag Meeting with his counterpart to discuss the issue following structured mechanisms to restore peace and tranquillity," the Indian Army said in a statement.

    Indian Army Chinese PLA soldiers clash in Arunachal Pradesh
    Author
    Vipin Vijayan
    First Published Dec 12, 2022, 7:24 PM IST

    Some Indian Army soldiers were injured in a clash with Chinese troops in Arunachal Pradesh on December 9. Confirming the development, the Indian Army said in a statement, "In certain areas along the LAC in the Tawang Sector in Arunachal Pradesh, there are areas of differing perception, wherein both sides patrol the area up to their claim lines. This has been the trend since 2006."

    "On 9 December 2022, PLA troops contacted the LAC in Tawang Sector, which was contested by our own troops in a firm and resolute manner. This face-off led to minor injuries to a few personnel from both sides." 

    Also Read: Army training black kites and dogs with mounted surveillance cameras and GPS; they have special task

    "Both sides immediately disengaged from the area. As a follow-up of the incident, our Commander in the area held a Flag Meeting with his counterpart to discuss the issue following structured mechanisms to restore peace and tranquillity," the Indian Army statement said.

    At least six soldiers, who were injured in the India-China clash in Tawang sector, have been brought to Guwahati for treatment, sources said.

    Indian Army chief General Manoj Pandey had last month termed the situation along the LAC as "stable but unpredictable." The India-China border had been relatively silent amid ongoing rounds of discussions between the military leadership of both countries.

    Despite India and China having 16 rounds of consultations achieving some de-escalation, several issues still remain unaddressed. With the onset of winter, Indian armed forces had started fortifying its infrastructure along the border. The Army chief stated that India's actions on LAC are being carefully calibrated to be able to safeguard our interests and sensitivities.

    To note, India and China share a 3,488-km-long LAC from Arunachal Pradesh in the eastern sector to Ladakh in the northern sector. Since the Galwan Valley clash in Eastern Ladakh in 2020, in which 20 Indian Army personnel lost their lives, the government has stepped up infrastructure projects closer to the LAC. These include the rapid construction of roads and bridges. 

    Sources in the defence establishment recently told Asianet Newsable that everything has changed on the ground after the Galwan Valley face-off. "We have strengthened our positions in border areas, and sensitivity is very high across borders with China," sources had said.

    In fact, according to sources, our troops could now reach the most important access points often, even before the Chinese ground troops come for patrolling.

    Also Read: Eyeing Chinese threat at LAC, Indian Army creates habitat for 22,000 soldiers

    Last Updated Dec 12, 2022, 8:05 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Wheels in motion for a next-generation stealth fighter aircraft

    Wheels in motion for a next-generation stealth fighter aircraft

    Rafale-M edges past FA-18 Super Hornet in Indian Navy trials for INS Vikrant's deck fighter jet

    Rafale-M edges past F/A-18 Super Hornet in Indian Navy's trials for INS Vikrant's deck fighter jet

    25 Buddhist women, on national integration tour, meet Indian Army chief

    25 Buddhist women, on national integration tour, meet Indian Army chief

    Chinese spy ship 'Yuan Wang 5' enters Indian Ocean amid planned Indian missile test

    Chinese spy ship 'Yuan Wang 5' enters Indian Ocean amid planned Indian missile test

    Connectivity with Central Asian countries remains country's key priority: NSA Ajit Doval AJR

    Connectivity with Central Asian countries remains country's key priority: NSA Ajit Doval

    Recent Stories

    football France vs Morocco: When Kylian Mbappe promised to 'destroy' and 'kill' Achraf Hakimi in Qatar World Cup 2022 prediction snt

    France vs Morocco: When Mbappe promised to 'destroy' and 'kill' Hakimi in Qatar World Cup 2022 prediction

    BTS Jin gets buzz cut ahead of military enlistment, fans claim him as the cutest vma

    BTS Jin gets buzz cut ahead of military enlistment, fans claim him as the cutest

    Benefits of Online Business Loans over Offline Business Loans-snt

    Benefits of Online Business Loans over Offline Business Loans

    Give Sanskrit national language status along with Hindi, demands BJP MP Pushpendra Singh Chandel - adt

    Give Sanskrit national language status along with Hindi, demands BJP MP Pushpendra Singh Chandel

    Over 11,000 faculty position vacant in central universities, IITs and IIMs: Ministry of Education AJR

    Over 11,000 faculty position vacant in central universities, IITs and IIMs: Ministry of Education

    Recent Videos

    On This Day Tangail Para drop, India's largest airborne operation 51 years ago

    Revisiting Tangail Para drop, India's largest airborne operation 51 years ago

    Video Icon
    PM Modi inaugurates Rs 8650 crore Nagpur Metro Phase 1, buys a ticket and takes a ride

    PM Modi inaugurates Rs 8,650 crore Nagpur Metro Phase 1, buys a ticket and takes a ride

    Video Icon
    Indie Scoop: Featuring Peekay, Catchy, Hashbbc and Kavya Kirti

    'Indie Scoop': Featuring Peekay, Catchy, Hashbbc and Kavya Kirti

    Video Icon
    Cyclone Mandous: Rough waves cause damage at Marina beach; houses damaged in Villupuram

    Cyclone Mandous: Rough waves cause damage at Marina beach; houses damaged in Villupuram

    Video Icon
    Gujarat Election 2022 AAP breached BJP's Gujarat fortress and became national party, says Kejriwal

    AAP breached BJP's Gujarat 'fortress'; became national party: Kejriwal

    Video Icon