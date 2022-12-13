'Explain to Beijing in a stern tone...' Opposition tells Modi govt after Tawang clash

As Congress seeks a debate in Parliament on Tuesday, news of an altercation between Indian and Chinese forces at the LAC in the Tawang Sector of Arunachal Pradesh offered the opposition ammunition against the ruling party. The Congress criticised the Centre for the conflict along the LAC, saying the administration needed to reassure the public by raising the matter in Parliament.

Attacking the Centre over the most recent clash between the Indian Army and the People's Liberation Army of China in Tawang, Arunachal Pradesh, Congress demanded that the government "explain" to Beijing in a "stern tone." The news is related to six Indian Army personnel who were hurt on December 9 after an altercation with the Chinese army in a region in the northeast. The Congress slammed the Centre over the clash along the LAC saying the government needs to take the nation into confidence by discussing the issue in Parliament.

Congress National President Mallikarjun Kharge said that the India-China issue should be taken up in Parliament. He also charged the Centre with hiding the facts on the ground in a series of tweets.

Congress swiftly condemned the Prime Minister after becoming aware of the unfortunate incident and advised the Centre to express intolerance to China in a "strong tone."

Taking to Twitter, the party wrote: "There is news of a clash between the soldiers of India and China in Tawang sector of Arunachal Pradesh. The time has come for the government to leave its wavering attitude and explain to China in a stern tone that its act will not be tolerated."

In a separate tweet, the opposition party Congress accused the prime minister for making a "mistake" in a media address in which he said there was no invasion on Indian land.

Referring to PM Modi's clarification pertaining to alleged Chinese intrusion, the party wrote in Hindi (roughly translating): "If this mistake had not been made. If China was not afraid of taking the name of China, today it would not have had the capacity to raise its eyes towards our country. Occupying our land, coming to our land and fighting with our soldiers is a distant thing. There's still time... don't be afraid!"

The injured Indian Army jawans were transported to Basistha's 151 Base Hospital in the afternoon of December 9, according to reports. Fighting broke out between the two sides along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in the Tawang sector of Arunachal's Yangste region. As they swapped blows, soldiers on both sides were hurt. During the confrontation, a few soldiers from both sides suffered minor injuries. According to reports from the news agency PTI, at least six Indian troops were hurt during the altercation and were sent to Guwahati for medical attention.