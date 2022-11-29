Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Army training black kites and dogs with mounted surveillance cameras and GPS; they have a special task

    Asianet News Network has boots on the ground covering Yudh Abhyas 2022, the Indo-US military exercise. Here's a special report on the Army's project to train black kites and dogs, which was initiated in 2020 after the western border witnessed a meteoric rise in drone incidents.

    Army training black kites and dogs with mounted surveillance cameras and GPS; they have a special task
    Author
    Anish Kumar
    First Published Nov 29, 2022, 11:55 PM IST

    As part of its enhancing surveillance and counter-drone capabilities along the northern as well as western borders, the Indian Army has begun training black kites and dogs at its Meerut-based Remount Veterinary Corps Centre. At the Auli military station in Uttarakhand, the troops of India and the United States have been conducting joint exercise 'Yudh Abhyas', wherein the Indian Army has demonstrated pairs of black kites and dogs.

    Also Read: 'Yudh Abhyas' high up in the Himalayan mountains

    The black kite has been equipped with a mounted surveillance camera and geo-positioning system tracker in the leg that gives real-time information to the handler on the ground when the bird is in the sky.

    During the exercise, a quadcopter was seen flying in the exercise area; the handler deployed the kite in the sky. The bird swooped upon the quadcopter and hit it with its claws, forcing it to fall.

    Army training black kites and dogs with mounted surveillance cameras and GPS; they have a special task

    An Indian Army official said: "The project is under trial and for the first time been used in any exercise." He also added that several European countries and the United States use birds for surveillance and interception.

    After successful validation, the trained black kites will be deployed along the borders to keep a tab on flying objects trying to sneak into the Indian territory.

    In the recent past, a number of drone infiltration cases have been reported along the international boundary in Punjab, Rajasthan and Jammu & Kashmir.

    At Yudh Abhyas 2022 exercise, two black kites have been deployed. Several others are expanding their wings and will be operational in the time to come.

    Army training black kites and dogs with mounted surveillance cameras and GPS; they have a special task

    Sources in the Indian Army said: "The black kite does not come under the endangered species and the reason why it has been chosen. It is a bird of prey which has an innate instinct to attack a flying object."

    The canine is of German Shepherd breed and has been trained in such a way that it alerts the troops or handler about the flying object. Dogs have better capability to hear sounds than human beings. The dog barks when he hears the sound and alerts the handler about it.

    The project to train the black kites and dogs was initiated in 2020 after the western border witnessed a meteoric rise in drone incidents.

    Also Watch: Video: Inside the mind of a Black Hawk helicopter pilot

    Last Updated Nov 29, 2022, 11:55 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Yudh Abhyas high up in the Himalayan mountains

    'Yudh Abhyas' high up in the Himalayan mountains

    Army to buy 36 tactical engagement simulators to train its Agniveers

    Army to buy 36 tactical engagement simulators to train its Agniveers

    Indian Navy takes delivery of 2nd Project 15B stealth destroyer Mormugao

    Navy takes delivery of 2nd Project 15B stealth destroyer Mormugao

    Northern Army commander's 'PoK' remarks spooks Pakistan

    Army Northern Commander's 'PoK' remarks spook Pakistan

    Interview with Crown Group Defence Group President Vice Adm Paras Nath Retd

    'Make in India is a critical national necessity; foreign OEMs have accepted it'

    Recent Stories

    Yudh Abhyas high up in the Himalayan mountains

    'Yudh Abhyas' high up in the Himalayan mountains

    football Qatar World Cup 2022, NED vs QAT, ECU vs SEN: Top 4 moments as Netherlands, Senegal seal pre-quarters berth-ayh

    Qatar World Cup 2022: Top 4 moments as Netherlands, Senegal seal pre-quarters berth

    Honours for service: Asianet News US healthcare excellence awards announced

    Honours for service: Asianet News US healthcare excellence awards announced

    iPhone 15 Apple s upcoming smartphone likely to have powerful camera from Sony gcw

    iPhone 15: Apple's upcoming smartphone likely to have powerful camera from Sony

    RBI to launch first pilot for retail digital rupee from December 1 know all about it gcw

    RBI to launch first pilot for retail digital rupee from December 1; Know all about it

    Recent Videos

    India vs New Zealand, IND vs NZ 2022-23, Christchurch/3rd ODI: It is always good to bowl alongside Umran Malik - Arshdeep Singh-ayh

    IND vs NZ 2022-23, Christchurch ODI: 'It is always good to bowl alongside Umran' - Arshdeep

    Video Icon
    football FIFA World Cup 2022: From Messi to Ronaldo - stats of 12 magicians in Qatar snt

    FIFA World Cup 2022: From Messi to Ronaldo - stats of 12 magicians in Qatar

    Video Icon
    YSR Telangana Party chief YS Sharmila arrested; her campaign bus set ablaze

    YSR Telangana Party chief YS Sharmila arrested; her campaign bus set ablaze

    Video Icon
    Australian Army is conducting training ops with India in Rajasthan

    Australian Army is conducting training ops with India in Rajasthan

    Video Icon
    Delhi murder: Mother-son chops father's body, dumps near Pandav Nagar Ramlila ground; arrested AJR

    Shraddha case re-run in Delhi; mother-son duo chop father's body, store parts in fridge

    Video Icon