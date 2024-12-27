Indian Coast Guard rescues 9 Indian crew members of sunken vessel in Arabian sea

The Maritime Rescue Coordination Centres (MRCCs) of Mumbai and Karachi in Pakistan showcased exceptional collaboration in carrying out the search and rescue mission under challenging situations in the sea.

New Delhi: Undeterred by the challenging sea conditions, the Indian Coast Guard (ICG) on Thursday successfully rescued nine Indian crew members, who were onboard a sunken vessel -- MSV Taj Dhare Haram, located approximately 311 km west of Porbandar, Gujarat in Pakistan's Search and Rescue Region (North Arabian Sea).

The vessel was heading to Socotra in Yemen from Mundra in Gujarat but was battered by rough seas and onboard flooding.

Indian Coast Guard Dornier, which was on a routine surveillance flight, detected the distress call made from the sunken vessel. The MRCC, Mumbai and ICG Regional Headquarters (North West) in Gandhinagar came into action immediately and dispatched ICGS Shoor, which was already on patrol nearby.

In the meanwhile, MRCC Pakistan was alerted the vessels operating in the area about the movement of ICGS Shoor at top speed.

"After an intense search, the crew was located onboard a life raft, taking refuge after abandoning the vessel," ICG PRO Commandant Amit Uniyal said.



"The rescue operation was completed at around 4 PM, just before the vessel sank completely. All crew members were safely brought aboard ICGS Shoor, where they were provided medical assistance and declared in good health."

"The sailors are now en route to Porbandar Harbour." Earlier this month, the Pakistan Maritime Security Agency (PMSA) extended assistance to the Indian Coast Guard in rescuing 12 crew members from a sunken merchant vessel --- MSV Al Piranpir in the Arabian Sea.

The vessel sank in the water body during its voyage to Iran's Bandar Abbas port from Porbandar in Gujarat.

