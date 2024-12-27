Manmohan Singh death: Are banks, schools closed on December 27? All you need to know

To honour the two-time Prime Minister, the Union government has declared a seven-day national mourning period. The National Flag will fly at half-mast across all government buildings, and no official entertainment activities will take place during this period.

Author
Ajay Joseph
First Published Dec 27, 2024, 8:25 AM IST

The nation mourns the loss of former Prime Minister Dr. Manmohan Singh, who passed away at the age of 92 on Thursday (December 26) night in Delhi. Known as "the architect of India's economic reforms," Dr. Singh was admitted to AIIMS in critical condition, where his demise was later confirmed.

To honour the two-time Prime Minister, the Union government has declared a seven-day national mourning period. The National Flag will fly at half-mast across all government buildings, and no official entertainment activities will take place during this period. Dr. Singh’s last rites will be conducted with full state honours on Saturday in Delhi.

Are banks closed on December 27?

As of now, there has been no official confirmation regarding bank closures for today, Friday, December 27. While the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) releases an annual list of bank holidays, unscheduled closures can occur during significant national events.

However, citizens can access digital banking services like IMPS, NEFT, UPI, and mobile banking apps without interruption. Any updates on bank closures will be communicated through official channels.

Are schools and colleges closed?

No nationwide announcement has been made regarding the closure of schools and colleges. Historically, educational institutions in some states have closed as part of state mourning during the passing of prominent leaders.

For instance, in 2018, schools and colleges were shut in several regions during the mourning period for former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee. This precedent suggests that closures may be announced on a state-by-state basis.

In Karnataka, the Congress-led government has declared a holiday for all schools and colleges today as part of the seven-day state mourning to honour Dr. Manmohan Singh. Other states may issue similar announcements depending on local decisions.

