Delhi-NCR weather UPDATE: Showers bring respite amid cold wave, more expected on December 27

The Regional Weather Forecasting Centre (RWFC) in Delhi predicted light to moderate rain, thunderstorms accompanied by lightning, gusty winds, and shallow fog for the evening and night. Similar weather conditions are expected to persist tomorrow, December 28.

Delhi NCR weather UPDATE: Showers bring respite amid cold wave, more expected on December 27 AJR
Author
Ajay Joseph
First Published Dec 27, 2024, 8:58 AM IST | Last Updated Dec 27, 2024, 8:58 AM IST

Delhi residents and nearby regions, including Noida and Greater Noida, on Friday (December 27) experienced light rainfall, bringing a slight relief from the persistent dry weather. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the city recorded a minimum temperature of 12°C, while the maximum is expected to reach around 20°C.

The Regional Weather Forecasting Centre (RWFC) in Delhi predicted light to moderate rain, thunderstorms accompanied by lightning, gusty winds, and shallow fog for the evening and night. Similar weather conditions are expected to persist tomorrow, December 28.

Manmohan Singh death: Are banks, schools closed on December 27? All you need to know

Despite the showers, Delhi's air quality index (AQI) remains in the 'very poor' category, with an overall reading of 369. Some areas have even recorded AQI levels in the 'severe' category, including Anand Vihar (401), Bawana (406), Dwarka Sector 8 (415), Patparganj (406), and RK Puram (410).

Other regions such as Ashok Vihar (391), ITO (383), Jahangirpuri (387), Punjabi Bagh (386), Rohini (374), Wazirpur (392), and Burari Crossing (352) also reported poor air quality. AQI levels between 301 and 400 are categorized as 'very poor,' while those exceeding 400 are labeled 'severe.'

The current air pollution levels follow the Commission for Air Quality Management's (CAQM) recent decision to revoke Stage IV restrictions under the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP). These measures were imposed on December 16 after AQI levels breached the 400-mark threshold. GRAP Stage IV included a complete ban on construction activities, restrictions on non-essential polluting vehicles, and the mandatory transition of classes to hybrid mode, except for grades 10 and 12.

Kolkata Weather LATEST update: Will Bengal be covered in snow? Chilling cold to arrive during New Year; Check

Although Stage IV restrictions have been lifted, the curbs under Stages I, II, and III remain in effect. Authorities continue to monitor the air quality closely and urge residents to limit outdoor activities during peak pollution hours.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Year Ender 2024: India's defence exports up 32.5% at Rs 21,083 crore vkp

Year Ender 2024: India's defence exports up 32.5% at Rs 21,083 crore

Indian Coast Guard rescues 9 Indian crew members of sunken vessel in Arabian sea AJR

Indian Coast Guard rescues 9 Indian crew members of sunken vessel in Arabian sea

Ramanagara: Two women lose Rs 20 lakh in work from home scam vkp

Ramanagara: Two women lose Rs 20 lakh in work from home scam

Manmohan Singh death: Are banks, schools closed on December 27? All you need to know AJR

Manmohan Singh death: Are banks, schools closed on December 27? All you need to know

Explore how Dr. Manmohan Singh's visionary leadership reshaped India's economy

How Dr. Manmohan Singh’s Legacy Transformed Your Life

Recent Stories

TV actress Srishty Rode falls sick during her Amsterdam vacation; rushed to hospital in serious condition RBA

TV actress Srishty Rode falls sick during her Amsterdam vacation; rushed to hospital in serious condition

Manmohan Singh passes away at 92: Know 7 lesser-known facts of him NTI

Manmohan Singh passes away at 92: Know 7 lesser-known facts of him

Manmohan Singh passes away at 92: Know 7 lesser-known facts of him NTI

Manmohan Singh passes away at 92: Know 7 lesser-known facts of him

From academia to politics: How many degrees did Dr. Manmohan Singh earn? AJR

From academia to politics: How many degrees did Dr. Manmohan Singh earn?

Jio Data Plan Validity Changes for Rs 19 and Rs 29 Packs RBA

Jio Data Plan Validity Changes for Rs 19 and Rs 29 Packs

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon