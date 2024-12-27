Delhi-NCR weather UPDATE: Showers bring respite amid cold wave, more expected on December 27

The Regional Weather Forecasting Centre (RWFC) in Delhi predicted light to moderate rain, thunderstorms accompanied by lightning, gusty winds, and shallow fog for the evening and night. Similar weather conditions are expected to persist tomorrow, December 28.

Delhi residents and nearby regions, including Noida and Greater Noida, on Friday (December 27) experienced light rainfall, bringing a slight relief from the persistent dry weather. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the city recorded a minimum temperature of 12°C, while the maximum is expected to reach around 20°C.

Despite the showers, Delhi's air quality index (AQI) remains in the 'very poor' category, with an overall reading of 369. Some areas have even recorded AQI levels in the 'severe' category, including Anand Vihar (401), Bawana (406), Dwarka Sector 8 (415), Patparganj (406), and RK Puram (410).

Other regions such as Ashok Vihar (391), ITO (383), Jahangirpuri (387), Punjabi Bagh (386), Rohini (374), Wazirpur (392), and Burari Crossing (352) also reported poor air quality. AQI levels between 301 and 400 are categorized as 'very poor,' while those exceeding 400 are labeled 'severe.'

The current air pollution levels follow the Commission for Air Quality Management's (CAQM) recent decision to revoke Stage IV restrictions under the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP). These measures were imposed on December 16 after AQI levels breached the 400-mark threshold. GRAP Stage IV included a complete ban on construction activities, restrictions on non-essential polluting vehicles, and the mandatory transition of classes to hybrid mode, except for grades 10 and 12.

Although Stage IV restrictions have been lifted, the curbs under Stages I, II, and III remain in effect. Authorities continue to monitor the air quality closely and urge residents to limit outdoor activities during peak pollution hours.

