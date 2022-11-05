Indian Army's second Commanders’ conference from Nov 7; key issues to be discussed

The conference would be attended by senior officials, including the Army chief, Gen Manoj Pande, Vice Chief and all Army Commanders and interact with the senior officials of the Department of Military Affairs and Department of Defence.

The Indian Army will commence its second Army Commanders’ Conference for 2022 from November 7 to brainstorm on current as well as emerging security and administrative aspects to prepare the future course for the force. The Army Commanders’ Conference is an apex-level biannual event which is an institutional platform for conceptual level deliberations, culminating in making important policy decisions for the Indian Army.

The conference which will culminate on November 11, would be attended by senior officials, including the Army chief, Gen Manoj Pande, Vice Chief and all Army Commanders and interact with the senior officials of the Department of Military Affairs and Department of Defence.

Also Read | Army wants to buy 10 aerial targeting systems, 120 loiter munitions for border deployment

The top officials of the Indian Army will also discuss about the need for transformational changes to create a force that is ready for the future, progress on capability development and modernization, a framework to improve operational effectiveness of the force, changes being made to support Atmanirbharta, the implementation of the new human resource management policy, and potential obstacles to future advancements in military training during the conference.

They will also have in-depth discussions on various agenda points projected by the Army Commanders, including an update by CINCAN and briefings on various issues by the various Principal Staff Officers are also scheduled.

Also Read: India is buying over 2000 drones: There's a 'Himalayan' advantage to gain

Besides, the top commanders would attend talks by eminent subject experts on “Contemporary India - China relations” as well as “Technological Challenges for National Security”. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will address and interact with the participants on November 10. The Chief of Defence Staff, Gen Anil Chauhan and the Chiefs of the Indian Navy and the Indian Air Force, Admiral Hari Kumar and ACM VR Chaudhari, respectively are also scheduled to address the senior leadership of Indian Army on avenues for promoting tri-service synergy.

Also Read: Indian Army goes urgently shopping for 363 drones