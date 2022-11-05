Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Indian Army's second Commanders’ conference from Nov 7; key issues to be discussed

    The conference would be attended by senior officials, including the Army chief, Gen Manoj Pande, Vice Chief and all Army Commanders  and interact with the senior officials of the Department of Military Affairs and Department of Defence.

    Indian Army second commanders conference from November 7 key issues to be discussed gcw
    Author
    Anish Kumar
    First Published Nov 5, 2022, 3:44 PM IST

    The Indian Army will commence its second Army Commanders’ Conference for 2022 from November 7 to brainstorm on current as well as emerging security and administrative aspects to prepare the future course for the force.  The Army Commanders’ Conference is an apex-level biannual event which is an institutional platform for conceptual level deliberations, culminating in making important policy decisions for the Indian Army.

     The conference which will culminate on November 11, would be attended by senior officials, including the Army chief, Gen Manoj Pande, Vice Chief and all Army Commanders  and interact with the senior officials of the Department of Military Affairs and Department of Defence.

    Also Read | Army wants to buy 10 aerial targeting systems, 120 loiter munitions for border deployment

    The top officials of the Indian Army will also discuss about the need for transformational changes to create a force that is ready for the future, progress on capability development and modernization, a framework to improve operational effectiveness of the force, changes being made to support Atmanirbharta, the implementation of the new human resource management policy, and potential obstacles to future advancements in military training during the conference.

    They will also have in-depth discussions on various agenda points projected by the Army Commanders, including an update by CINCAN and briefings on various issues by the various Principal Staff Officers are also scheduled.

    Also Read: India is buying over 2000 drones: There's a 'Himalayan' advantage to gain

    Besides, the top commanders would attend talks by eminent subject experts on “Contemporary India - China relations” as well as “Technological Challenges for National Security”. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will address and interact with the participants on November 10. The Chief of Defence Staff, Gen Anil Chauhan and the Chiefs of the Indian Navy and the Indian Air Force, Admiral Hari Kumar and ACM VR Chaudhari, respectively are also scheduled to address the senior leadership of Indian Army on avenues for promoting tri-service synergy.

    Also Read: Indian Army goes urgently shopping for 363 drones

    Last Updated Nov 5, 2022, 3:44 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Army wants to buy 10 aerial targeting systems, 120 loiter munitions for border deployment

    Army wants to buy 10 aerial targeting systems, 120 loiter munitions for border deployment

    Indian Army patents its new combat uniform's design and camouflage pattern

    Indian Army patents its new combat uniform's design and camouflage pattern

    CRPF scripts history; lady officers to head Bihar Sector and RAF

    CRPF scripts history; lady officers to head Bihar Sector and RAF

    AD 1 Ballistic Missile Defence Interceptor Missile tested by DRDO

    AD-1 Ballistic Missile Defence Interceptor Missile tested by DRDO

    Make in India C 295 aircraft to boost country s aerospace ecosystem here s all you need to know gcw

    'Make-in-India' C-295 aircraft to boost country's aerospace ecosystem; here's all you need to know

    Recent Stories

    Manish Sisodia's aide arrested by ED in liquor policy case, claims Delhi deputy CM - adt

    Manish Sisodia's aide arrested by ED in liquor policy case, claims Delhi deputy CM

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Virat Kohli turns 34 - Cheeku celebrates birthday with Men in Blue in Melbourne as wishes pour in (WATCH)-ayh

    Virat Kohli turns 34: 'Cheeku' celebrates birthday with Men in Blue in Melbourne as wishes pour in (WATCH)

    Priyank Chopra goes sexy in orange dress with plunging neckline drb

    Priyank Chopra goes sexy in orange dress with plunging neckline

    Elon Musk warns advertisers for pulling out says thermonuclear name shame is exactly what will happen gcw

    Elon Musk warns advertisers for pulling out, says 'thermonuclear name, shame is exactly what will happen'

    football Cristiano Ronaldo vs Lionel Messi When Barcelona Gerard Pique gave one of the finest answers to raging debate snt

    Cristiano Ronaldo vs Lionel Messi: When Gerard Pique gave one of the finest answers to raging debate

    Recent Videos

    Watch: Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan injured in 'assassination attempt'; video viral AJR

    Watch: Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan injured in 'assassination attempt'; video viral

    Video Icon
    Viral Video: Mamata Banerjee plays Sendai Melam in Chennai

    Viral Video: Mamata Banerjee plays Sendai Melam in Chennai

    Video Icon
    Himachal Pradesh election 2022 106 year old Shyam Saran Negi from Kinnaur exercises his right to franchise gcw

    106-year-old Shyam Saran Negi from Kinnaur exercises his right to franchise for 34th time

    Video Icon
    Puneeth Rajkumar posthumously awarded Karnataka Ratna by Rajini, Jr NTR; Ashwini Rajkumar accepted the honour RBA

    Puneeth Rajkumar posthumously awarded Karnataka Ratna by Rajini, Jr NTR; Ashwini Rajkumar accepted the honour

    Video Icon
    ICC T20 World Cup 2022, IND vs BAN, India vs Bangladesh: We have supported KL Rahul for last one year - Rahul Dravid-ayh

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022, IND vs BAN: 'We have supported Rahul for last one year' - Dravid

    Video Icon