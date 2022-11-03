Army wants to buy 10 aerial targeting systems, 120 loiter munitions for border deployment

The all-weather loitering ammunition launchers or 'Aerial Targeting System (Extended Range)' should have an endurance of two hours and the capability to manoeuvre at an altitude of a minimum of 300m.

Indian Army has issued a request for proposal to procure 10 all-weather loitering ammunition launchers along with 120 loiter munitions under a fast-track procedure to be deployed at the high-altitude and deserts along the borders with China and Pakistan.

In the request for information issued on November 1, the Army asked the vendors to provide the munitions, which should have either high explosive pre-fragmented (HEPF) or anti-armour warhead with a minimum 8 kg weight.

The all-weather loitering ammunition launchers should have a minimum 100-km range and accuracy of at least 2m circular error probable (CEP).

It should be able to fire from an altitude of 4000m or more and have the capability to engage from any direction. It should be able to opt for target acquisition during the day and night with an automated target-tracking capability.

The munitions should have abort, re-attack, re-use capability and homing on to the allocated target even if communication from the ground station is disrupted and empowers the operator from the control station to lock-on or lock-off the target.

It should be operable in all terrains and all weather -- ranging from a minimum of minus 20 degree Celsius to a maximum of 40-55 degrees Celsius.

