Indian Army just made lives of Agniveers 'ASAAN'; here's how 

The Indian Army has launched a new software for Agniveers named 'ASAAN', wherein their entire database is being recorded and managed and can be given to agencies after they exit from the service. The web-based application -- Army Software for Agnipath Administration and Networking (ASAAN) -- was developed in-house and hosted on the Army Data Network.

"The data of each and every Agniveers who joined the service in January this year is being managed by this application," a senior official in the Indian Army said.

The first batch of over 19,000 Agniveers of the Indian Army has been undergoing training at nearly 40 centres across the country in specially curated courses which involve a heavy focus on simulation. The Army had conducted a total of 96 recruitment rallies across the country to select 40,000 Agniveers. The second batch of over 21,000 recruits has begun training from March 1.

The web-based application has modules for recruitment, record offices, training centres, units and human resources development centres (HRDC) which enables each of these agencies to populate the requisite data of Agniveers into the database, the official added.

With this application in place, there is a minimal requirement of human interference for all kinds of documentation, including assessment and screening. When the Agniveers leave the service after four-year, their data can be made available to agencies.

