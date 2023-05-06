6 projects aimed at making Indian Army future-ready, more lethal

The force is moving ahead with digitalization and automation, which is in sync with the government's ambitious 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' initiative.

Aiming to become a future-ready, technology-driven, lethal and agile force, the Indian Army has undertaken several projects to leverage technological advantages for capacity enhancement and capability developments.

Among the projects that will reshape and re-engineer the functional processes and bring in a quantum jump in the force's capability and functional efficiency, include Situational Awareness Module for the Army (SAMA), Situational Reporting Over Enterprise-Class GIS Platform (E-Sitrep), Army’s Own GAatishakti (AVAGAT), Artillery Combat Command Control and Communication System (ACCCCS), Project Sanjay (Battlefield Surveillance System), and Indian Army Data Repository and Analytics (INDRA).

Project Sanjay

The system will enable the integration of a large number of sensors and enable the provision of an integrated surveillance picture to commanders and staff at all levels.

The Indian Army carried out an extensive validation in plains, deserts, and mountainous terrain last year. The force will ink a deal to acquire the systems soon.

Sources in the Indian Army said that it will receive all systems by December 2025 for the field formations.

Project Avgat

Taking inspiration from Prime Minister Gatishakti, the force has emulated its own platform to build a similar project that will bring in multi-domain spatial awareness on a single GIS platform.

A source in the Indian Army said that the concept will be operationalised in a phased manner and in the first phase the project named Avagat will bring together inputs from the operational domain, logistic inputs of selected nature, satellite imagery data, topographic and metrological inputs on a common platform and the system is expected to be fully operational towards the year-end.

Situational Awareness Module for the Army

SAMA has been developed and designed to present the comprehensive battlefield picture to Commanders at all levels based on authorisation and roles. It is being fielded this month for field validation in the eastern theatre.

Situational Reporting Over Enterprise-Class GIS Platform (E-Sitrep)

Situational reporting is the keystone of all operational correspondence that happens on a perpetual basis, and this is the lifeblood that keeps the operational staff working.

Sources added that from June this year, the situational reporting would start happening on an enterprise-class GIS platform configured for the Army’s operational needs, with a state-of-the-art spatial visualisation, temporal and dynamic querying and analytics custom-built for commanders and staff as per authorisation rules.

The system will be first operationalised in Army’s Northern Command in June and the balance Commands will migrate to the new system later.