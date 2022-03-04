IAF cancels triennial exercise Vayushakti on March 7

A source in the defence establishment said, “The Vayushakti exercise has been cancelled.”

New Delhi: Hours after the defence ministry announced to postpone the 12th edition of Defence Expo, the Indian Air Force has cancelled its triennial exercise Vayushakti which was to be held on March 7.

A source in the defence establishment said, “The Vayushakti exercise has been cancelled.”

The decision was taken in the wake of ongoing Russia-Ukraine war. It must be noted that Indian Air Force has deployed a number of C-17 transport aircraft to evacuate Indians from war-ravaged Ukraine under Operation Ganga.

In the Vayushakti-2022 exercise, a total of 148 aircraft, including fighter, helicopter and transport aircraft had to participate.

These include 109 fighter jets, 24 choppers, seven transport aircraft, four Unmanned Aerial Vehicles.

This would have been the largest-ever participation of air force’s platforms.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was the chief guest at the event.

The aim of this time’s exercise is to showcase the capability of the IAF to conduct full spectrum operations, an officer explained.

For the first, French-made Rafale fighter jets would have been participating to enthral the audience with its skills and manoeuvre.