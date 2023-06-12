Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    IAF, Army simulate combat situations in central sector (WATCH)

    The Indian Air Force and the Indian Army have confirmed joint exercises in the middle sector, involving the deployment of various combat assets. However, specific details of the exercises were not disclosed.

    Author
    Anish Kumar
    First Published Jun 12, 2023, 9:39 AM IST

    Weeks after Chinese troops constructed its camps and other military infrastructure along the Line of Actual Control near Niti Pass, the Indian Air Force and the Indian Army have jointly conducted exercises in the middle sector with the deployment of multiple combat assets.

    The exercise was conducted to check the operational preparedness of the two forces. In a tweet, the Indian Air Force said: "The #IAF recently concluded a joint exercise with the Indian Army in the central sector. Multiple combat assets were employed to simulate realistic combat situations for all participants."

    However, the troops did not reveal the additional details of the exercise.

    Last month, Asianet Newsable had reported about the Chinese increased activities in the middle sector. That came months after India and the United States conducted their joint exercise 'Yudh Abhyas' in the same sector, in Auli, which is about 100 km from the LAC.

    Besides, the Chinese side has been realigning and building a new link road and helipads at Sarang, Poling Jindu, which is opposite to India's Niti Pass, sources had told Asianet Newsable.

    Also, the two forces carried out joint wargame days after the IAF’s two strategic missions over the Indian Ocean region that involved Rafale and Sukhoi-30MKI fighter jets.

    A couple of days back, a fleet of Su-30MKI jets of the IAF carried out a strategic mission over the Indian Ocean region for eight hours, days after a similar operation was carried out by four Rafale aircraft.

    The Su-30MKI jets flew over the southwestern region of the Indian Ocean while the Rafale had flown for six hours over the eastern region of the Indian Ocean. The mission was aimed at assessing their operational prowess and capability to carry out long-range missions.

    IAF has 'another outing in Indian Ocean', this time with 2 Sukhoi-30MKI fighters (PHOTOS)

    Last Updated Jun 12, 2023, 9:42 AM IST
