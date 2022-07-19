Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Factcheck: Caste and religion are NOT new additions to armed forces recruitment application

    Just a day after Parliament convened for the monsoon session, Rajya Sabha MP and AAP leader Sanjay Singh, in a Twitter post, enclosed a screenshot of the Indian Army recruitment application, highlighting the section where it asks aspirants to furnish caste and religion certificates. But is Sanjay Singh's contention true? No, it is not!

    Factcheck Caste and religion are NOT new additions to armed forces recruitment application
    Author
    Anish Kumar
    New Delhi, First Published Jul 19, 2022, 3:02 PM IST

    The armed forces recruitment process came under cloud once again after senior Aam Aadmi Party leader Sanjay Singh, and a few other Opposition members questioned the Narendra Modi-led government over aspirants being asked about their caste and religion during the process. 

    Just a day after Parliament convened for the monsoon session, Rajya Sabha MP and AAP leader Sanjay Singh, in a Twitter post, said that the "rotten face of the Modi government has been exposed". 

    Also Read: Exclusive: 'Most people have accepted Agnipath; response to Agniveer is overwhelming'

    In his tweet, he also enclosed a screenshot of the Indian Army recruitment application, highlighting the section where it asks aspirants to furnish caste and religion certificates.

    In the same tweet, he mentioned that PM Modi doesn't consider Dalits, backwards, and tribal people capable of joining the army. 

    He further asked, "This is the first time in India's history that caste is being asked in army recruitment. Mr Modi, do you want to create 'Agniveer' or 'Jativeer'."

    But is Sanjay Singh's contention really true? No, it is not!

    Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has termed it as just a rumour. "The earlier system, existing since the pre-independence era, is still going on. No change has been made. The old system is being continued," Rajnath said when asked about the allegations.

    Also Read: India@75: Forces to be honoured with Independence anniversary medal

    According to defence ministry sources, the Indian Army categorically denied tinkering with its recruitment policy for Agniveer. It said that caste and religion columns were present in the application since the inception.

    "The requirement for aspirants to submit caste certificates and if required, religion certificates have always been there. There has not been any change to the Agniveer recruitment scheme in this regard," Indian Army officials said.

    Why are caste and religion columns required? 

    Religion is required for performing the last rites as per the religious rituals for recruits who die during training and soldiers who die during their line of duty.

    What the Indian Army told the Supreme Court

    In an affidavit filed in 2013 before the Supreme Court, the Army had said that it was just for administrative and operational requirements and had no role in the selection process.

    It had admitted that certain regiments are composed and organised or grouped on reasonable classification lines but the overall process of recruitment is open to all classes.

    'Certain regiments of the Army are organised on lines of classification because cultural, social and linguistic homogeneity has been observed to be a force multiplier as a battle winning factor,' the affidavit said, adding, 'The commonality of language and culture only further augments the smooth execution of operation.'

    Also Read: A first in the IAF: Father-daughter duo fly in formation

    BJP hits back at Opposition

    The BJP has termed Sanjay Singh's statement as a 'self-goal'. BJP IT cell head Amit Malviya has asserted that the system has existed since the colonial era and was formalized in 1949 through a special Army order. 

    He said that the Modi government is just following the procedure in place for more than seven decades. 

    Aiming to make lean, modern and young forces, the government had announced an 'Agnipath' scheme for the youths to be recruited for four years with no other benefits to which a retired soldier is entitled. 

    Since the scheme was launched by Defence minister Rajnath Singh and three service chiefs in June this year, a series of protests, including the violent one carried out across the country in protest against it. However, a total of over 7.5 lakh youths applied under the Agnipath scheme, and further recruitment process is underway. The process of application filings is underway in the army and the navy. 

    Also Read: Indian Army takes steps to ensure new combat uniform is not misused

    Last Updated Jul 19, 2022, 3:02 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    PM Modi to get demo of India's first drone that can carry human payload

    PM Modi to get demo of India's first drone that can carry human payload

    After BrahMos, now the Philippines wants India's advanced light helicopters

    The Philippines wants to buy India's advanced light helicopters

    A new Indian stealth ship, Dunagiri has entered the waters

    A new Indian stealth ship, Dunagiri, has entered the waters

    Indian Army takes steps to ensure new combat uniform is not misused snt

    Indian Army takes steps to ensure new combat uniform is not misused

    AI powered tech for soldiers to keep Chinese at bay along the LAC

    AI-powered tech for soldiers to keep Chinese at bay along the LAC

    Recent Stories

    Instagram to let users buy from small businesses directly via DMs Here s how it will work gcw

    Instagram to let users buy from small businesses directly via DMs; Here's how it will work

    Ukraine war: After Ghost of Kyiv, now 'Zaporizhzhia Avenger' sparks myth or reality 'superhero' debate snt

    Ukraine war: After Ghost of Kyiv, now 'Zaporizhzhia Avenger' sparks myth or reality 'superhero' debate

    When Urfi Javed was homeless slept in parks actress once wanted to quit and kill herself RBA

    When Urfi Javed was homeless, slept in parks; actress once wanted to ‘quit and kill herself’

    KL Rahul, Athiya Shetty to marry in February 2023? Here is what the latest reports say-ayh

    KL Rahul, Athiya Shetty to marry in February 2023? Here's what the latest reports say

    BPSC Head Teacher Exam 2022 postponed; know details here - adt

    BPSC Head Teacher Exam 2022 postponed; know details here

    Recent Videos

    India at 75: The unknown story of women freedom fighters from Assam snt

    India@75: The unknown story of women freedom fighters from Assam

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Group of revolutionary women who took arms against the British empire snt

    India@75: Group of revolutionary women who took arms against the British empire

    Video Icon
    India at 75 JRD Tata, the man who demolished the white man's prejudices

    India@75: JRD Tata, the man who demolished the white man's prejudices

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Story of the legendary Santhal Revolt snt

    India@75: Story of the legendary Santhal Revolt

    Video Icon
    Embarrassment for Congress: Kerur violence victim's kin throws Rs 2 lakh given by Siddaramaiah

    Embarrassment for Congress: Kerur violence victim's kin throws Rs 2 lakh given by Siddaramaiah

    Video Icon