    Paris Olympics 2024 Exclusive: India to assist France with 110 security personnel, including 46 NSG commandos

    India will be sending a contingent of over 100 paramilitary and National Security Guards (NSG) personnel to Paris to assist French military and police personnel during the upcoming Olympic Games 2024.

    Anish Kumar
    First Published May 22, 2024, 9:55 PM IST

    India will be deploying a contingent of 110 security personnel, including commandos of the National Security Guards (NSG) to Paris to assist French military and police forces during the 2024 Olympic Games, scheduled to commence on July 26.

    Sources within the security establishment confirmed that the Indian contingent will include 46 elite NSG commandos, renowned for their expertise in counter-terrorism and hostage rescue missions. The rest will be from the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF).

    India is among 46 like-minded countries from which the French government sought assistance to handle extremism and terrorism during the Games. According to reports, France has asked its allies to send 2,185 security personnel and police reinforcements for the showpiece event.

    It is believed that the demand for the elite NSG and the CAPF arose after these forces successfully managed security during the G20 Summit held in September last year in New Delhi.

    France plans to deploy an extensive security apparatus to ensure the safety of the Games, which will attract millions of sports fans and tourists. Each day, around 45,000 French police and security personnel, 20,000 private security operatives, and approximately 15,000 military members will be on duty.

    France has sought assistance from foreign countries due to several factors, including a series of terrorist attacks since 2020 and the ongoing wars in Ukraine and the Middle East.

    This collaboration marks a significant step in international cooperation on security matters, with India and other nations contributing to the global effort to ensure a safe and secure Paris Olympics 2024.

    Notably, France had previously provided military support during the last football World Cup 2022 in Qatar, including sniffer dogs and anti-drone personnel, highlighting a precedent of mutual assistance in large-scale international events.

    The Paris Olympics will run until August 11, with security being a top priority to prevent any potential threats and ensure the smooth conduct of the Games.

