    DefExpo 2022: Made-in-India 9mm machine pistol ASMI is MHA's choice

    The 9mm machine pistol would cost somewhere around Rs 50,000 per unit. The indigenously-developed machine pistol is more easy to use, accurate, light-weight, robust, reliable, compact and concealable.

    Author
    Anish Kumar
    First Published Oct 20, 2022, 8:24 PM IST

    The Union Home Ministry will soon be placing orders for acquiring the country's first indigenous machine pistol ASMI, jointly developed by the Defence Research and Development Organisation and Indian Army's Mhow-based Infantry School. 

    End users like the Central Armed Police Forces, which come under the Union home ministry and the Indian Navy, have already conducted extensive trials of the 9mm machine pistol that weighs less than 2kg.

    Also Read: India seeks 1000 surveillance copters for Army, cites volatile situation along Pakistan, China borders

    The 9mm Machine Pistol is currently being showcased at the DefExpo 2022 in Gandhinagar, Gujarat. It must be noted that the ASMI was first unveiled during the Army innovation event in Delhi in 2021.

    "Officials from both organisations (Ministry of Home Affairs and the Indian Navy) were happy with the performance of the machine pistol during the trials," sources said.

    On being asked about the timeline of the delivery of the weapon, an official from Lokesh Machine Limited – the manufacturer of ASMI -- said: "We will deliver within six months of the day of contract signing."

    On the production cost, the official added that it would be somewhere around Rs 50,000 per unit. 

    The government has been pushing the Indian defence industries for Make-For-World as well. "The ASMI has an export potential, and we will explore the opportunities in the global markets once the domestic order things are done."

    During the curtain raiser event of the DefExpo 2022, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh informed that India has exported defence items worth Rs 8,000 crore in the first six months of this financial year and aims to achieve a Rs 35,000 crore target by 2025. 

    Also Read: By 2025, India eyeing USD 5 billion exports, 22 billion turnover in defence sector: Rajnath Singh

    What is a machine pistol?

    A machine pistol is basically the self-loading version of a pistol, either fully automatic or can also fire bursts of bullets.

    ASMI features 

    The machine pistol fires the 9 mm ammunition of Indian as well as the NATO version. It has a length of 382mm with the butt folded and 612mm with an extended one. The machine pistol is made of an aircraft-grade monolithic body with a hard coating and fibre polymer grip.

    The indigenously-developed machine pistol is easier to use, accurate, lightweight, robust, reliable, compact and concealable.

    Also Read: Indian Army goes urgently shopping for 363 drones

    Also Read: DefExpo 2022: Boeing explains why F/A-18E Super Hornets are perfect for Indian aircraft carriers

     

    Also Read: DefExpo 2022: Kalashnikov makers ready to start making AK-203 assault rifle in India by the end of 2022

    Also Read: DefExpo 2022: India's fifth-generation combat aircraft design to get done by December

    Also Read: DefExpo 2022: IAF to phase out Mig-29, Mirage and Jaguar fighter jets by 2035; LCA Mk2 will replace them

    Last Updated Oct 20, 2022, 8:24 PM IST
