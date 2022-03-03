UN snub on Ukraine: India at risk of US sanctions on Russian S-400 deal

India drew criticism from the Western nations after New Delhi abstained from voting in the United Nations Security Council and United Nations General Assembly on several resolutions that strongly deplore Russia for attacking Ukraine and withdrawal of troops.

The Joe Biden-led United States administration is under tremendous pressure to impose sanctions against India under the Countering America's Adversaries Through Sanctions Act over the latter's S-400 deal worth Rs 35,000 crore with Russia.

India has signed a contract with Russia for the procurement of five squadrons of the S-400 Triumf air defence system. The Indian Air Force received its first system in December 2021 and has been stationed at the western border.

US diplomat Donald Lu stated that the US is looking into the matter whether the sanctions should be slapped or not against India for the purchase of defence weapons and equipment from Moscow.

India had on Wednesday abstained from voting in the 193-member States UNGA against Russia. New Delhi was joined by China, Pakistan and Sri Lanka among others to refrain from rebuking Russia for the Ukraine invasion.

Lu said, "What I can say is that India is a really important security partner of ours now and that we value moving forward that partnership."

According to experts, the United States needs India in a bid to counter China in the Indo-Pacific region.

What is CAATSA?

On August 2, 2017, US President Donald Trump had signed into law the 'Countering America's Adversaries Through Sanctions Act', which among other things, imposed new sanctions on Iran, Russia, and North Korea.

It prevents the US trading partners to enter into bilateral contracts with these three nations.

New Delhi has commercial and defence contracts with Iran and Russia. So far, no sanctions have been levied against India.

Expert take on sanctions

Given that the military confrontation has continued for days now, India's standing as firm and neutral has started attracting increased pressure from the United States, Dr Swaran Singh, Professor of Diplomacy and Disarmament at the Jawaharlal Nehru University.

This neutrality has certain increasing costs in case the military confrontation does not come to a close at the earliest, he said

"With the United States, there has recently been an issue of India's purchase of S-400 from Russia invoking CAATSA sanctions. So far, the US has kept this under wrap and India has not made hype too much about importing the S-400. But given the likely displeasure of the US, CAATSA sanction could also be slapped on India," Dr Swaran Singh added.

Strategic and Defence Expert Major General Sudhakar Jee (ret) said that given the fact that India enjoys a strategic partnership with the US on several issues, China being the number one common enemy and India being its neighbour, it will be only logical to assume that any restrictive approach by the US against India will not only be detrimental in future Indo-US relations.

"It will compel India to reconsider its alliances in keeping with its National Interest. Hence, there is a possibility that India may not come under the sanction," he said.

"However, should it happen contrary to our assessment, it will be only logical to assume that an all-out effort has to be made to get out of it like the sanctions imposed due to nuclear missile test conducted in 1998. The US has already imposed sanctions on Turkey under the CAATSA for the purchase of a batch of S-400 missile defence systems from Russia," he added.