Army chief Gen Naravane meets Singapore’s top military leadership to bolster bilateral ties

    The General officer was called on Minister for Defence Ng Eng Hen and discussed the regional geopolitical developments erupted after Russia’s military operation against Ukraine.

    Anish Kumar
    Singapore, First Published Apr 5, 2022, 7:06 PM IST

    Singapore: Indian Army chief Gen MM Naravane met top Singaporean military leadership and discussed the ways to further bolster the defence ties between the two countries. 

    The General officer was called on Minister for Defence Ng Eng Hen and discussed the regional geopolitical developments erupted after Russia’s military operation against Ukraine. During their discussions, the two sides reaffirmed their strong and long-standing bilateral defence relations. 

    Gen Naravane was also called on his Singaporean counterpart Brigadier-General David Neo and deliberated upon the ways to enhance military ties between the two forces. 

    Gen Naravane is on a 3-day visit to the country, wherein he also visited the Infantry Gunnery and Tactical Simulator at Pasir Laba Camp. 

    Before arrival to India on April 6, the Army chief is scheduled to Changi Regional HADR Coordination Centre and Information Fusion Centre at Changi Naval Base. 

    Later in the day, he will also speak at the Goh Keng Swee Command and Staff College's Distinguished Speaker's Dialogue titled, "India's Strategic Perspective".

    The armies of the two nations regularly participate in exercises, exchange professional skills, visits and cross-attendance of courses. 

    “These mutually beneficial interactions have deepened the bilateral defence relationship, enhanced mutual understanding and strengthened the cooperation between the two armies,” the Singaporean defence ministry said.

    On Monday, he had paid tribute at Kranji war memorial, remembering those bravehearts who made supreme sacrifice in the line of duty during World War-II. 

    He also visited the Battle Box Bunker at Fort Canning, an authentic World War II secret Command Centre built 9 metres underground in the late 1936 by the British forces.

    Last Updated Apr 5, 2022, 7:06 PM IST
