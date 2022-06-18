Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Agnipath protests: Train services suspended in Bihar, 'Agniveers' to be inducted in Merchant Navy & more

    Protesters in Bihar have set a dozen vehicles on fire in the Taregana district, sparking more violence. Meanwhile, protestors seeking the cancellation of the Agnipath plan have shut off the Delhi-Jaipur motorway. In addition, security at Punjab's Amritsar train station has been beefed up to prevent any unexpected incidents.

    Agnipath protests
    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Jun 18, 2022, 6:00 PM IST

    Here are top updates regarding the protests and announcements by the government: 

    • Karnataka Home Minister Araga Jnanendra announced that the state govenment will induct Agniveers into state police after completion of their service in the Agnipath Recruitment Scheme. He also condemned the protests that are happening to oppose this scheme.

    • Ministy of Ports, Shipping and Waterways announced that "Agniveers who will serve the Indian Navy under the Agnipath Scheme will be inducted into Merchant Navy through a new scheme launched by the Directorate General of Shipping under MoPSW and Indian Navy."
    • Train services in Bihar have been suspended till 8 p.m. today and will be suspended again at 4 a.m. tomorrow until 8 p.m., according to officials, as the state continues to reel from the greatest outbreak of violence over the 'Agnipath' military recruiting plan.
    • Following today's destruction at Punjab's Ludhiana Railway Station by demonstrators opposing the Agnipath initiative, security was heightened at the Amritsar Railway Station as a precaution. "There is no violence in this place. Three trains have been cancelled, while the others are operating normally. The district police, GRP, and RPF are all working together "GRP Inspector Darminder Kalyan took notice.

    • Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, who met with top military leaders, vehemently defended the initiative, claiming it was introduced after extensive talks, including with ex-servicemen, and blaming the protests on a political misunderstanding.
    • After their four-year term, the Home and Defence Ministries pledged fresh 10% quotas in positions for 'Agnipath' recruits. In addition, the Ministry of Shipping announced intentions to recruit Agniveers.

    • A train station and a police car were set on fire, and many law enforcement officers were hurt in stone-throwing as protestors attempted to impose a bandh asking for the repeal of the current system for armed forces recruiting.
    • In Uttar Pradesh, police detained 250 individuals and charged 400 others in connection with the violence that occurred after the programme was revealed on Tuesday. The railway police in the state charged 150 others.

    Last Updated Jun 18, 2022, 6:00 PM IST
