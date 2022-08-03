Agnipath scheme: 9.55 lakh applicants register for recruitment in Navy

Indian Air Force had received over 7.5 lakh applications for Agniveer Vayu post. The first batch would be selected by December this year. However, the Indian Army is yet to complete the enrollment process.

Indian Navy has received a total of 9.55 lakh applications for Agniveer posts under the Agnipath scheme which was announced in June this year. A total of 82,200 women aspirants have also registered for the same.

"Indian Navy's Senior Secondary Recruit and Matric Recruit registration process towards Agnipath Recruitment Scheme has been completed," an Indian Navy official said. The last date for filing application was August 1.

Under the Agnipath scheme, the Indian Navy wants to recruit about 3,000 personnel this year. The registration process for aspirants got underway on July 1.

For Matric Recruit, there are 200 posts which includes MR Chef, MR Steward and MR Hygienist and the examination is expected to be held in the month of October this year. While at the Senior Secondary Recruit level, there are 2800 vacancies.

The training for the course would commence from November 2022 at INS Chilka in Odisha.

It should be noted that Prime Minister Narendra Modi-headed Union Cabinet gave nod for the transformative recruitment process 'Agnipath Scheme' on June 14 for the induction of youth in the defence forces.

The Agnipath Scheme is being considered as a major defence policy reform in the Human Resource Policy of the Army, Navy, and Air Force. One of the principal objectives of the scheme is to bring down the average age of armed forces personnel.

