'Action post investigation...' Western Command after APS principal, teacher are booked for student's suicide

The Western Command has pledged to strengthen preventive measures to avoid such incidents in the future. Investigations are ongoing, with concerns raised about previous complaints against the principal

Following the distressing incident involving the suicide of a Class 10 student at Army Public School in Shankar Vihar, Delhi, preventive measures are set to be reinforced, the Western Command announced on Saturday. In a statement released on X, the Western Command expressed condolences and said: "The Indian Army and the school management express their grief over the sad and untimely demise of Master Dhiraj, a student of APS Shankar Vihar and stand firm with the bereaved family in this moment of grief."

"The Management remains fully committed to ensuring a fair and expeditious investigation into this unfortunate incident. Preventive measures will be further strengthened to prevent such incidents in the future. Action as deemed appropriate will be taken based on the investigations," the post read.

The father of the deceased student has levelled serious allegations against the school principal and an English teacher. He claims that they coerced his son, threatened to withhold his admit card for the impending board exams in February, and subjected him to verbal abuse, including insults directed at his mother.

An FIR under IPC section 306 (abetment of suicide) was lodged at Vasant Vihar police station based on the father's complaint. According to police reports, the boy took his own life by hanging on Monday within his father's government quarters. Allegedly, the principal and teacher targeted the student after he broke a chair, escalating the situation.

Delhi Police sources revealed ongoing inquiries into the events of February 19 involving various teachers. The investigation aims to shed light on the circumstances leading to the tragic outcome.

In his complaint, the father detailed a distressing sequence of events, including alleged monetary demands from the school and verbal abuse directed at his wife and son by the principal. The complaint further accused the principal of exacerbating the student's distress through scolding and abusive language, culminating in the fatal decision to end his life.

The grieving father has demanded justice, urging for legal action against the principal for her purported role in the tragedy. Concerns have also been raised regarding the school's response to previous complaints against the principal.