8 Indians serving in Russian Army have died, MEA say another 63 have sought discharge amid war with Ukraine

A total of eight Indian nationals serving with the Russian Army have died so far in fighting against the Ukrainian forces and also 63 Indians have sought discharge from them, the government informed Parliament on Thursday. In reply to a question, Minister of State for External Affairs Kirti Vardhan Singh said available information indicated that 12 Indian nationals have already left the Russian armed forces while another 63 individuals are seeking early discharge.

He also said that the government has received requests for facilitation of early discharge of some Indian nationals purportedly recruited into the Russian armed forces in unclear circumstances. However, the minister did not disclose the exact number of Indians serving with the Russian armed forces.

On financial support provided to these people, Kirti Vardhan Singh said that the government provided monetary assistance for transportation of mortal remains of four Indian nationals to India and “it remains available for other cases when required.”

He also said that the Russian Federation has informed that compensation will be provided to the families of deceased individuals in accordance with the contracts signed by them. For discharge of the remaining Indians from the Russian armed forces, he said the issues have been taken up strongly by the government with relevant authorities of Russia at various levels.

"During his visit to Russia in July, Prime Minister Narendra Modi strongly reiterated the urgent need for early release of all Indian nationals from the Russian armed forces," he said.

In June, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal had said the issue of Indian nationals serving with the Russian Army remains a matter of "utmost concern" and demanded action from Moscow over it.

On June 11, India said two Indian nationals, who were recruited by the Russian Army, had recently been killed in the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict. Following the deaths of two Indians, the MEA demanded a "verified stop" to further recruitment of Indian nationals by the Russian Army.

In a strongly-worded statement, it said India demanded that there be a "verified stop to any further recruitment of Indian nationals by the Russian Army and that such activities would not be in "consonance with our partnership".

“MEA has also urged all Indian nationals to exercise due caution while seeking employment opportunities in Russia and stay away from this conflict,” the minister said. As per the media reports, the Russian Army recruited over 100 Indians at its Moscow recruitment centre only. The number could go up if you count the other recruitment centres.

The recruited Indians are being paid Rs 1.95 lakh as salary per month with Rs 50,000 additional benefits. They are contracted for a minimum period of one year with no leave or exit before six months of service. It must be noted that Russia and Ukraine have been engaged in war since February 24, 2022.

