World Sickle Cell Awareness Day: India's initiatives to combat genetic blood disorder

The theme for World Sickle Cell Awareness Day 2024 is "Hope Through Progress: Advancing Sickle Cell Care Globally." This theme highlights ongoing advancements in medical research and healthcare practices that bring optimism to those affected by SCD.

World Sickle Cell Awareness Day is observed annually on June 19 and serves as a pivotal occasion to shed light on sickle cell disease (SCD), a genetic blood disorder affecting millions globally.

This aims to spotlight the challenges faced by individuals living with SCD, enhance understanding of the disease, and foster efforts to improve patient care and seek a cure. It also seeks to educate the public about the difficulties experienced by patients, their families, and caregivers.

It stresses the crucial role of global collaboration in enhancing treatment and ensuring progress reaches all corners of the world.

What is sickle cell disease?

SCD is a chronic, single-gene disorder characterized by chronic anemia, acute painful episodes, organ infarction, and chronic organ damage, significantly reducing life expectancy. The disease causes red blood cells to assume a sickle or crescent shape instead of their normal round shape, leading to blocked blood flow, pain, and other severe complications.

In India, SCD is particularly prevalent among tribal populations, though it affects non-tribal communities as well. India has the largest tribal population globally, with 8.6% of the population identified as tribal according to the 2011 Census.

Recognizing this, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has highlighted SCD as one of the major health challenges faced by tribal communities.

National Sickle Cell Anaemia Elimination Mission

Launched during the Union Budget 2023, the National Sickle Cell Anaemia Elimination Mission is a significant initiative aimed at addressing the health challenges posed by SCD among India's tribal populations. Prime Minister Narendra Modi officially inaugurated this mission from Madhya Pradesh on July 1, 2023, with the goal of eliminating SCD as a public health issue in India by 2047.

This mission focuses on enhancing care for SCD patients through comprehensive screening, awareness campaigns, and community engagement. By strengthening diagnosis, treatment, and public education efforts, the mission aims to mitigate the impact of SCD and eventually eradicate its health burden in the country.

