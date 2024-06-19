Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    World Sickle Cell Awareness Day: India's initiatives to combat genetic blood disorder

    The theme for World Sickle Cell Awareness Day 2024 is "Hope Through Progress: Advancing Sickle Cell Care Globally." This theme highlights ongoing advancements in medical research and healthcare practices that bring optimism to those affected by SCD.

    World Sickle Cell Awareness Day: India's initiatives to combat genetic blood disorder AJR
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Jun 19, 2024, 7:00 AM IST

    World Sickle Cell Awareness Day is observed annually on June 19 and serves as a pivotal occasion to shed light on sickle cell disease (SCD), a genetic blood disorder affecting millions globally.

    This aims to spotlight the challenges faced by individuals living with SCD, enhance understanding of the disease, and foster efforts to improve patient care and seek a cure. It also seeks to educate the public about the difficulties experienced by patients, their families, and caregivers.

    SHOCKING! World’s first pig kidney transplant: Patient dies two months after surgery; read details

    The theme for World Sickle Cell Awareness Day 2024 is "Hope Through Progress: Advancing Sickle Cell Care Globally." This theme highlights ongoing advancements in medical research and healthcare practices that bring optimism to those affected by SCD.

    It stresses the crucial role of global collaboration in enhancing treatment and ensuring progress reaches all corners of the world.

    What is sickle cell disease?

    SCD is a chronic, single-gene disorder characterized by chronic anemia, acute painful episodes, organ infarction, and chronic organ damage, significantly reducing life expectancy. The disease causes red blood cells to assume a sickle or crescent shape instead of their normal round shape, leading to blocked blood flow, pain, and other severe complications.

    In India, SCD is particularly prevalent among tribal populations, though it affects non-tribal communities as well. India has the largest tribal population globally, with 8.6% of the population identified as tribal according to the 2011 Census.

    Recognizing this, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has highlighted SCD as one of the major health challenges faced by tribal communities.

    17th instalment of PM Kisan Yojana: PM Modi disburses Rs 20,000 cr to over 9.2 cr farmers (WATCH)

    National Sickle Cell Anaemia Elimination Mission

    Launched during the Union Budget 2023, the National Sickle Cell Anaemia Elimination Mission is a significant initiative aimed at addressing the health challenges posed by SCD among India's tribal populations. Prime Minister Narendra Modi officially inaugurated this mission from Madhya Pradesh on July 1, 2023, with the goal of eliminating SCD as a public health issue in India by 2047.

    This mission focuses on enhancing care for SCD patients through comprehensive screening, awareness campaigns, and community engagement. By strengthening diagnosis, treatment, and public education efforts, the mission aims to mitigate the impact of SCD and eventually eradicate its health burden in the country.

    Last Updated Jun 19, 2024, 7:00 AM IST
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    SHOCKING Worlds first pig kidney transplant Patient dies two months after surgery; read details ATG

    SHOCKING! World’s first pig kidney transplant: Patient dies two months after surgery; read details

    UK facing 'Summer of Death' as new drug deadlier than fentanyl and heroin spreads rapidly avv

    UK facing 'Summer of Death' as new drug deadlier than fentanyl and heroin spreads rapidly

    Shocking Research says intermittent fasting for weight loss ups heart disease risk by 91 per cent

    Shocking! Research says intermittent fasting for weight loss ups heart disease risk by 91%

    Emmanuel Macron advocates constitutional protections for women; pushes 'Right to Terminate Pregnancy' in EU avv

    Emmanuel Macron advocates constitutional protections for women; pushes ‘Right to Terminate Pregnancy’ in EU

    Explained: What is 'Parrot Fever', affecting several people in European countries? Know its symptoms & more avv

    Explained: What is 'Parrot Fever', affecting several people in European countries? Know its symptoms & more

    Recent Stories

    Kajal Aggarwal turns 39: Magadheera to Special 26, best movies to watch RKK

    Kajal Aggarwal turns 39: Magadheera to Special 26, best films to watch

    Lorenzo Pellegrini turns 28: Top 10 inspiring quotes from the Italian osf

    Lorenzo Pellegrini turns 28: Top 10 inspiring quotes from the Italian

    football Euro 2024: Conceicao's late heroics seals Portugal's 2-1 win over Czechia, Ronaldo hug wins hearts (WATCH) snt

    Euro 2024: Conceicao's late heroics seals Portugal's 2-1 win over Czechia, Ronaldo hug wins hearts (WATCH)

    Javelin throw star Neeraj Chopra dazzles with GOLD at Paavo Nurmi Games; WATCH 'golden' moment snt

    Javelin throw star Neeraj Chopra dazzles with GOLD at Paavo Nurmi Games; WATCH 'golden' moment

    football Euro 2024: Stunners from Muldur, Guler propel Turkiye to thrilling 3-1 victory over Georgina snt

    Euro 2024: Stunners from Muldur, Guler propel Turkiye to thrilling 3-1 victory over Georgia

    Recent Videos

    Masked gang attacks Kerala youths on Salem-Kochi National Highway; vandalizes car anr

    Masked gang attacks Kerala youths on Salem-Kochi National Highway; vandalizes car

    Video Icon
    Kerala: Stray dogs chase school children in Malappuram; CCTV visuals out (WATCH) anr

    Kerala: Stray dogs chase school children in Malappuram; CCTV visuals out (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Neglected for decades, Bengaluru's first sky walk near majestic left to decay (WATCH) vkp

    Neglected for decades, Bengaluru's first sky walk near majestic left to decay (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    SHOCKING! DMK workers behead goat with BJP leader Annamalai's photo; disturbing video surfaces (WATCH) vkp

    SHOCKING! DMK workers behead goat with BJP leader Annamalai's photo; disturbing video surfaces (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Rajkot gaming zone fire: CCTV footage shows how blaze began (WATCH) AJR

    Rajkot gaming zone fire: CCTV footage shows how blaze began (WATCH)

    Video Icon