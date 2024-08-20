Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Why do we observe World Mosquito Day? Know its history, significance and more

    The day honors Sir Ronald Ross's 1897 discovery that mosquitoes transmit malaria and highlights the need to address gaps in malaria control, raise awareness, and unite in the fight against mosquitoes through measures like vaccination and insecticides.

    As the world observes World Mosquito Day today, the focus is on intensifying efforts to combat mosquito-borne diseases that claim millions of lives every year. Mosquitoes, though tiny, transmit deadly viruses like malaria, dengue fever, Zika virus, and West Nile virus, posing a significant threat to public health.

    Honouring a pioneer

    World Mosquito Day is celebrated in honor of Sir Ronald Ross, who discovered in 1897 that Anopheles mosquitoes carry the malaria parasite. His groundbreaking finding revolutionized the field of medicine, paving the way for significant advancements in disease prevention and treatment. Since the 1930s, the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine has been honoring Ronald Ross's contributions. Ross himself coined the term "Mosquito Day".

    Addressing gaps in malaria control

    The theme for World Mosquito Day 2024, "Accelerating the fight against malaria for a more equitable world," highlights the need to address gaps in malaria treatment, diagnosis, and prevention. Despite progress, malaria remains a significant public health challenge, particularly in disadvantaged communities.

    Raising awareness

    The day aims to raise awareness about various diseases spread by mosquitoes, including malaria, yellow fever, dengue fever, and chikungunya. It also acknowledges the contributions of social service providers, medical professionals, and others in the fight against mosquito-borne diseases.

    United fight against mosquitoes

    The primary goal of World Mosquito Day is to unite in the fight against mosquitoes and the diseases they spread. The day promotes measures to control mosquito populations and prevent the spread of diseases through vaccination and insecticides.

    As the world comes together to observe World Mosquito Day, the message is clear: collective action is necessary to combat mosquito-borne diseases and protect public health.

